1000heads Pinches Special’s Michelle Braslin As Client Services Director

Social transformation company 1000heads has appointed Michelle Braslin as client services director.

Braslin has joined 1000heads from Special, where she led as group account director on the PepsiCo account. Her career also includes senior roles at Saatchi & Saatchi, and a six-year stint client-side with US department store Bloomingdale’s.

Braslin will report directly to managing director APAC Rob Ford and will lead the client services team while general manager APAC Fiona Harris is on maternity leave.

In this newly created role, she will drive client success and growth, oversee the social and client services function, and provide guidance across accounts. Braslin will also manage senior client relationships and personnel.

Braslin has experience spanning FMCG, automotive, and retail sectors, having led teams across both agency and client-side roles.

Her appointment follows client wins and the expansion of existing partnerships for 1000heads including UNIQLO, GitLab, Live Nation, Cisco, and EnergyAustralia.

“Michelle is an accomplished client leader whose deep experience with some of the world’s most iconic brands and innate skill in building genuine partnerships make her perfectly positioned to lead 1000heads’ continued growth in social transformation across APAC,” Rob Ford, managing director APAC of 1000heads, said.

“Michelle joining 1000heads reflects our ambition and continued commitment to the region. We’re growing quickly and delivering strong work for brands throughout APAC, powered by our teams across Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, and Australia. The world moves at the speed of social, and we pride ourselves on matching that speed with agility, creativity, and deep local insights.

“The solutions we offer are exactly what modern CMOs need: global scale combined with genuine local expertise. Michelle joining our leadership team strengthens our ability to keep raising the bar and delivering on that promise,” Ford added.

“I’m thrilled to be joining 1000heads during such a dynamic period of growth. The agency’s distinctive approach to social transformation, focus on effective, insight-led creative work, and standout client portfolio make it truly inspiring. I’m looking forward to partnering with Rob, the leadership team, and our clients to create work that not only drives business results but connects in meaningful ways,” Braslin said.