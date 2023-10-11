Zitcha Drives tyresales Retail Media Expansion

Zitcha has been appointed by tyresales to drive its offsite and onsite retail media networks, enabling brand advertisers to effectively leverage first-party data to optimise campaigns and improve return on marketing investment.

Following a competitive tender, Zitcha will manage onsite media, including tyresales’ website, sponsored product banners and search, in addition to tyresales offsite channels such as Meta, Google and YouTube.

Brand partners using tyresales on and offsite retail media can optimise marketing campaigns by using first-party and audience data to drive sales, with closed-loop sales attribution offering clearer evidence of the return on advertising spend.

Tyresales was born with the ambition to make the tyre buying process affordable, simple and hassle-free – built on the foundations of honesty, trust, convenience and value.

“As we expand our retail media network, the addition of Zitcha reflects our commitment to provide a comprehensive, data-driven retail media platform for partners, while delivering an enhanced and more targeted experience for customers. The opportunities to leverage our data, while providing more accurate attribution reporting are considerable and we look forward to working with the Zitcha team” Gavin Cachia, tyresales general manager said.

Tyresales joins Zitcha’s growing portfolio of retailers, including the recently announced partnership with Village Cinemas, Liquorland and The Warehouse Group, New Zealand’s largest retail group, capitalising on the retail media boom to drive incremental revenues while giving brand partners more efficient options to connect with customers.

“Tyresales is an innovative online retailer that is disrupting the automotive market to give a more convenient experience for customers. That is now extended to how brand advertisers can access its on- and off-site media channels to optimise campaign planning for better targeting and marketing returns, while monetising its underutilised media channels” said Nick Hinsley, chief revenue officer at Zitcha.

Zitcha brings together a retailer’s onsite, offsite, and in-store media assets to create a scalable, unified retail media network. It allows brand advertisers to leverage retailers’ valuable first party data to advertise to customer audiences, enabling for more personalised and impactful sales experiences.