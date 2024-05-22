Zero Deaths: National Breast Cancer Foundation & FutureBrand Partner On New Brand Strategy

The National Breast Cancer Foundation has partnered with FutureBrand Australia to develop and deliver a brand strategy that supports the Foundation’s vision of zero deaths from breast cancer.

Since its inception in 1994, the National Breast Cancer Foundation has invested over $200 million into more than 600 world-class research projects across Australia, and, in this time, the death rate from breast cancer in Australia has reduced by over 40 per cent. But there is still more to be done to get to zero deaths from breast cancer.

The new brand strategy developed by FutureBrand will inform and inspire all future marketing, communications, and digital initiatives as one of three foundational strategies – together with research and fundraising – that will enable the Foundation to realise its zero-deaths vision.

“We wanted to ensure that the new brand definition incorporated our values, as they are lived and experienced internally so that the whole organisation speaks with a powerful and consistent voice driven by an inspiring brand idea. A distinctive and compelling brand is essential to help us fund more world-class research towards our vision of zero deaths from breast cancer,” said Andrew Bachelard, director of digital technology of the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

FutureBrand worked collaboratively across the whole organisation through a series of in-depth interviews, co-creation sessions, and an employee survey. Pivotal to the future strategic direction of the Foundation, this further extended the brand strategy to identify the strategic roadmap that will enable its implementation, from brand architecture to brand identity, brand experience, brand training, and beyond.

“When you work with an organisation with as strong a purpose as the National Breast Cancer Foundation, it becomes all the more important that it shows up in the everyday experience. That’s been our focus for engaging with people across the organisation, marketers and non-marketers alike, to develop a revitalised brand strategy that is credible in how it aligns with the Foundation’s values – and incredible in how it enables those values to be even more impactful, both inside and out,” said Rich Curtis, FutureBrand Australia CEO.

FutureBrand Australia is B Corp Certified and this work is one of its pro bono commitments designed to help Not-For-Profit organisations leverage their brand more effectively for improved social and environmental outcomes.

The National Breast Cancer Foundation launched the rollout of the brand strategy earlier this year as part of its 30th anniversary celebrations.