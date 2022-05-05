Youth Mental Health Supporters MOOD Tea Secures Woolworths Partnership

MOOD tea, the media, marketing and advertising industry’s social enterprise funding programs to support youth mental health, has secured a major partnership with the Woolworths Group.

From June, MOOD tea will be stocked at 800 Woolworths stores across Australia.

Over 100 companies across the media, marketing, tech and creative industry have come together since 2020 to create and launch the ‘product for purpose’ All profits from MOOD tea fund youth mental health projects run by charities including batyr, The Sebastian Foundation and BackTrack.

Chris Freel, CEO of UnLtd & MOOD tea comments on this major milestone: “What an incredible feat, not only for our industry, but for the lives of so many young Australians who benefit from MOOD tea. Since launching just under two years ago, MOOD tea has already funded youth mental health projects for 500 young people. This new partnership with Woolworths is a gamechanger – it provides the scale and support to have a positive impact on more lives. We can now reach thousands more young Australians in need of help.”

“Looking back at what we’ve achieved in such a short period of time, it’s testament to what happens when our industry pools its resources together for good. So thank you to every single organisation and person who’s contributed to this cause. We hope you feel as proud as we will when you see MOOD tea stocked on Woolworths shelves around the country.”

MOOD tea is available in four blends designed to uplift the drinkers’ mood – Sweet Lullaby, Get On Up, Happy Days and Be Kind, Unwind.

Thinesh Santhiragasan, Woolworths category manager said: “We’re pleased to see the positive impact MOOD tea has already made across Australia, as we increasingly see customers want to support brands who give back to the community. For many young people, working at our stores is their first job so ensuring they, and our team of all ages, feel their wellbeing is supported is a top priority for Woolworths.

“We look forward to offering Woolworths customers a product they can enjoy and know it serves a greater good for communities across Australia.”

The industry is once again combining forces to produce a retail campaign set to launch in June ahead of the Woolworths distribution.

The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song, is developing creative, Carat is leading media support and PR is being led by M&C Saatchi Sports & Entertainment Group and Clear Hayes Consulting, alongside media donations from across the industry.

Sue Squillace, CEO of Dentsu Media ANZ comments: “Mental health is so important to us at Dentsu and we are excited to play a role in this next stage of growth for MOOD tea. The support for MOOD tea across the industry has been overwhelmingly positive and we are looking forward to getting all our media partners involved in the upcoming retail launch campaign. MOOD tea is a perfect example of the positive impact our industry can have when we all work together.”