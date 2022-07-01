Your Wish Is Our Command! More Time To Enter Best Of The Best Presented By Finecast

Think you’ve left it too late and missed your shot at Best of The Best? Think again!

Due to popular demand (and a few technical hiccups), we are extending the entry period for B&T’s Best of the Best Awards presented by Finecast!

In case you’re wondering what on Earth we’re talking about, here’s the scoop.



Best of the Best Awards presented by Finecast is one of the most unique awards nights in the industry. With most awards ceremonies focusing on an agency or a company as a whole, Best of the Best awards presented by Finecast focuses on the amazing individual talent within the world of adland.



Everyone across the industry will have their chance to shine at this year’s awards. From casting agents to content producers, finance to film directors and project managers to PRs, we want to showcase the brightest talents across the whole industry.



The new entry deadline for the Best of the Best Awards is 5pm (AEST) 15 July 2022!



But don’t go and submit that entry just yet because the entry portal will be down until 10am (AEST) Monday 4 July 2022.



You can still prep your answers from the criteria doc, but you’ll have to wait until Monday to submit them.

Key dates: