Youngbloods Expands Into SA, Announces New Senior Appointments

To kick off a smashing year, Adelaide are finally getting a Youngbloods crew of their own, as the organisation for people just starting out in advertising expands into SA, bringing a host of new events and initiatives to the state.

Elliott O’Callaghan (featured image, bottom right), SA co-chair, said, “I’m delighted to take part in bringing this initiative to South Australia and looking forward to seeing the impact we will have amongst the emerging talent.”

This year, Youngbloods have also welcomed new roles within the committee, with Shaun McFarlane (top left) from Special Group Melbourne being announced as national co-chair, joining Charlotte Goodsir on the national team.

Previously Victoria’s co-chair, McFarlane has been with Youngbloods since early 2019 and has worked closely with the committee to ensure a powerful voice for young people in advertising.

“Youngbloods has always been a valuable resource and network for young people in this industry, however, what we’ve been able to achieve over the past two years has surpassed what I think we even thought possible. I can’t wait to continue helping the crew raise eyebrows in my new role,” said McFarlane.

Alongside McFarlane, Youngbloods also welcomed Nethmee Goonesekera (bottom left) as Queensland’s new co-chair, Isabel Evans (top centre) and Claudia Sarosiek (top right) as Victoria’s new co-chairs, and Simon Mullins (bottom centre) as Western Australia’s new co-chair.

The organisation has big goals for the year ahead, with new partnerships, events, initiatives and content keeping each month chockablock with opportunity and encouraging involvement throughout.

Youngbloods are partnering with AWARD School graduates to once again host the Official AWARD School afterparty for each state, a welcomed presence especially after the past few years of lockdown restrictions.

The committee is also partnering with The Trenches to introduce a new mentoring initiative Launcher, offering university graduates and newcomers the advertising, marketing and media industries access to mentorship.

While The Trenches is focused on providing advice and mentoring from senior executives, Launcher will focus on matching these new entrants with mentors at a more accessible and relevant level.

Keep your eyes peeled for a new season of the Youngbloods podcast too, a brand new round of the Hard Sell competition, getting involved with Gruen, and more events than you can poke a Youngbloods stick at.