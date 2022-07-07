You’ll Be Dead Soon, So No Better Time To Take A Holiday Says Macabre New Travel Campaign!

Who couldn’t do with a vacation? And now a new ad campaign is using the rather macabre idea of saying there’s no better time to take one because you’ll soon be dead anyway!

UK-based Plum Guide is a travel brand which proclaims to curate stays in the “world’s most remarkable homes”.

However, a new outdoor campaign dispenses with the usual tropical beach or stunning hotel to cajole holidaymakers, instead pointing out how many possible holidays you have left before dropping off this mortal coil.

The campaign, the work of London-based agency Stink Studios, assumes you’ll live to the ripe age of 80.

That means, if you’re 38 now, you’ve only got 42 opportunities left to take a holiday before dropping dead.

The campaign is rounded off by the tagline “No time for average stays”.

Commenting on the campaign, Ali Lowry, chief brand officer at Plum Guide, said: “Holiday disappointment is all too real, 60 per cent of customers feel let down with their choice of holiday accommodation and 90 per cent feel that they should have done better. Our new campaign is a punchy reminder to make every holiday count because, who knows, it could be your last.”