Youi Insurance Named IHAC Agency Of The Year

The In-House Agency Council (IHAC) has named Youi Insurance its agency of the year at the virtually held 2025 IHAC Awards.

Now in its third year, the IHAC Awards program recognises outstanding in-house agency work across APAC.

Highlights from the 2025 ceremony include an impressive double win for the Movember team, who took home both Best Integrated Campaign and the IHAC Award for Good for its ‘Real Face of Men’s Health’ campaign. Judges praised the campaign’s powerful storytelling and its significant impact on raising awareness of men’s health, as well as its role in influencing the UK government’s men’s health strategy.

The Youi Insurance team, one of Australia’s first in-house agencies, was recognised for its seamless integration of marketing strategy, creative, media, and data to deliver standout results.

Zak Rule from Asahi Beverages was named this year’s Rising Star for his innovative work in social and digital marketing at Asahi Beverages, showcasing a fresh and impactful approach.

Abby Blackmore, head of IHAC, said: “The competition was fierce this year and this cohort of winners reflects the growing trend of in-house teams driving impactful and integrated campaigns that are pushing the boundaries of creativity and business results.

With a record number of entries in 2025 and increasing recognition of in-house teams’ ability to deliver exceptional work, the IHAC Awards continue to highlight the important role these teams play in the marketing industry. Congratulations to all the winners!”

This year saw a record number of entries, reflecting the growing influence and recognition of in-house teams.

The full list of award winners is as follows:

IHAC Award for Best Integrated Campaign: Movember – The Real Face of Men’s Health

IHAC Award for Agility: MYOB – Drop the Xero

IHAC Award for Best Innovation: Optus – Redefining SEM with AI & Data-Driven Efficiency

IHAC Award for Good: Movember – The Real Face of Men’s Health

IHAC Award for Best Creative Work: Asahi Beverages – 1 House GNBC Winter Migration

IHAC Award for Rising Star: Zak Rule, Social Media Marketing Specialist, Asahi Beverages – 1 House

In-House Agency of the Year: Youi Insurance

Chris Maxwell, IHAC executive chair, said: “Huge congratulations to this year’s winners. The quality of work continues to rise, and in-house teams are leading the way with more integrated campaigns across TVCs, video content, and creative development.

We’re also seeing AI and data-driven strategies playing a greater role, helping teams deliver smarter and more targeted results. It’s exciting to see how these innovations will shape the future of in-house agencies as they evolve.”