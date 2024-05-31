YouGov & Havas Extend Global Data Partnership

YouGov and Havas announced the expansion of their data partnership, which powers Havas’ client insights. The deal increases market coverage and is expanded to encompass Havas’ collaborative Village approach.

In the new phase of this partnership, Havas and YouGov’s relationship has grown to serve Havas’ Village approach, which unleashes the convergence of media, creativity, and talent collaboration under one roof to deliver a more meaningful brand experience to customers.

The new collaboration increases the partnership from 18 to 26 markets across the globe. Havas also expanded the relationship to encompass Havas Media Network, Havas Creative Network, and Havas Health & You agencies, allowing the entire network to benefit from the YouGov Profiles and YouGov BrandIndex data.

YouGov and Havas continue to collaborate on three global custom research studies that are

leveraged internally and externally to provide in-depth analysis to Havas’ clients:

• ‘Meaningful Brands’: Havas’ flagship survey, with over 15 years of analysis of brands’

impact and equity based on consumer perceptions and expectations across personal,

functional, and collective benefits.

• ‘Connect’: A study into brand association and influence across different stages of the

consumer decision journey, leveraged to provide insights to clients and powering a number

of scenario planning tools.

• ‘Content’: An in-depth survey on content effectiveness and exploration of more than 35

content types across association, performance, and expectations.

“As we aim to deliver upon our ‘One Havas’ ambition and power the convergence of creativity, data, technology, media, and production across our global network, YouGov will be a key data partner for the future. Our expanded partnership will greatly enhance what we can offer our clients and bring in insights from key markets across Europe, LATAM, MENA, and APAC. YouGov has a global reach and connected data capabilities which has enabled us to integrate their data at a respondent level into our data and tech platform, Converged, in markets around the world,” said Dan Hagen, global chief data & technology officer, Havas Media Network.

“We are pleased to deepen our partnership with Havas and honoured at the level of trust they have placed in our data-driven insights. With YouGov’s unique combination of data from our proprietary panel, our connected data abilities, and our best-in-market research tools, we are proud to enable one of the world’s largest global communications groups to gain a deeper understanding of consumers and make more informed business decisions. This expansion of our partnership reflects our shared commitment to delivering the most actionable insights to companies and institutions around the world,” said Steve Hatch, CEO, YouGov.