You Have Until FRIDAY To Buy Your Early Bird Tickets For The 2023 B&T Women In Media Awards
What are you doing? If you know that you want to attend this year’s 2023 B&T Women In Media Awards then now is the time to buy your ticket.
Earlier this week, we dropped the shortlist for the B&T Women In Media Awards and as you can expect, the internet went wild!
The shortlist features top-performing female-identifying talent from across the media, marketing and advertising industry. Attendees to the awards will be the first to see who takes home the coveted awards across the 29 categories.
THe awards also offer a valuable chance for everyone to come together and celebrate the amazing work that the women in the industry are doing.
So if you know you would like to attend and want to avoid paying more, then buy your ticket now before prices go up past Friday.
The awards night will take place at 5:30pm-11:00pm, Friday 25th of August at the White Bay Cruise Terminal Friday 25th of August, so – buy your tickets HERE.
As well as the winners of these awards, we will also be crowning the People’s Choice Winner and revealing the B&T Women In Media Power List.
Big thanks to our sponsors for making the awards happen!
