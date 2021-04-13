You Can Still Register For The 30 Under 30 Awards Live Stream!

The time has come: the judges have judged, the suits have been pulled from the depths of the wardrobe and the high heels have been dusted off. B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards are only one sleep away. But if you sadly can’t attend the in-person event, there’s some great news – you can still register to attend the live stream!

That’s right, we’ll be live streaming the 30 Under 30 awards this year, so even if you can’t attend the awards in person, you can still participate in all of the fun.

If you want to register for the live stream you can do so here, but you have to be quick!

Registration closes at 4pm Sydney time today!

You can also still buy a few final remaining tickets for the in-person event if you haven’t nabbed yours already.

The B&T 30 Under 30 awards are bound to be an amazing night. They’re going to be held tomorrow, Thursday 15th April at The Factory Theatre, 103 Victoria Road, Marrickville NSW.

The dress code is cocktail, with arrivals at 6.30pm. The awards ceremony will begin at 7.30pm.

All 30 category winners will be announced on the night, as well as People’s Choice and Grand Prix winners.

All attendees need to purchase a ticket to the awards, including finalists.

We can’t wait to see you there!

Thank you to our wonderful sponsors: