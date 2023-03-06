Wunderman Thompson Appoints Gavin Bain As CEO, As More Senior Leaders Depart

Wunderman Thompson has appointed Gavin Bain (left) as its new CEO after his predecessor, Matt Parry (right), moved to Hong Kong to head up WPP’s bespoke HSBC account in the region.

Parry’s decision was announced to staff on Friday. Bain had previously been the agency’s national consulting director. Both moves are effective immediately.

Wunderman Thompson has also moved on East Coast managing director, Nick Muncaster, and general manager, Paulina Embart. Last week, another former Wunderman CEO and APAC chief growth officer, Lee Leggett, was appointed as CHEP Network’s CEO.

Bain has become Wunderman’s fourth CEO in as many years and has served in senior roles at Bankwest, Adelaide Bank and Hartley Poynton Wealth Management, as well as executive agency roles at Marketforce and independent agency, Meerkats, where he was CEO for over 10 years. He is also a Board Director of The Advertising Council of Australia and the Cancer Council WA.

“I’m thrilled to be taking on this new role and lead such a talented team as we continue to drive further growth and greater impact for our clients. The strong brand and communications approach we’re known for has been strengthened with key capabilities, including business transformation, EX, CX, strategic design, technology, data, and commerce, all connected to help grow the ambitious brands we partner with. We wish Matt all the best with his move to lead one of our key global accounts in the region,” said Bain.

Parry, meanwhile, added: “Wunderman Thompson will continue to grow from strength to strength under Gavin’s brilliant leadership and the team of outstanding individuals that make up the business in Australia. I’m proud of what this group has already achieved, and what is sure to come for them.”

Wunderman Thompson in 2019 when holding group WPP merged its J. Walter Thompson and Wunderman creative agencies. Muncaster joined JWT in 2014 as Melbourne general manager before being promoted to Melbourne and Sydney MD in March last year. Embart took his place as Melbourne GM at the same time.