WPP Publishes Secrets & Lies Chapter Six For Marketers & Businesses

WPP in Australia and New Zealand has published Secrets and Lies Chapter Six: ‘Fact, Fiction and What’s New in 22?’.

The report takes a deep dive into consumer behaviour in Australia, revisiting key themes from the earlier five reports and showing how the perceptions and priorities of 2,000 Australians have shifted over the past four years. The cultural insights coupled with data and expert knowledge gives businesses guidance to inform strategy and drive growth for big brands.

Rose Herceg, president Australia & New Zealand, WPP, said: “The world is finding a new groove after a global shutdown. Here in Australia, a federal election has brought a change of government and a wave of mostly female independent candidates have been voted into parliament.

“The climate conversation has changed, but cost of living pressures have dented consumer confidence. Set against this backdrop, the time was right to see how we have progressed as a nation. We have covered a wide range of topics in the first five chapters of Secrets & Lies, from individual and national identity to age, technology and language.”

WPP manages over $US50 billion of global media investment annually. Additionally, in Australia and New Zealand, the majority of WPP’s clients are domestic. This unique position enables WPP to identify critical consumer insights that impact the Australian economy and culture. Marketing activity and investment can be compelling indicators for growth, especially with the pressing domestic concerns over inflation, cost of living and livelihoods. The report offers valuable advice for businesses looking to engage with customers.

The Secrets & Lies research helps drive engagement and results for some of the biggest brands in the region.

Some of the suggestions Secrets & Lies Chapter Six shares for businesses include:

Brands must live up to promises and have action plans for ESG approaches. Action is being rewarded

Get advice or even appoint professionals to manage ethics, privacy & data

Clearly communicate the purpose of the business

Embrace the opportunity to market to single Australians

The findings show that Australians are more likely to tell ‘white lies’ to avoid social events yet are less likely to lie to employers and more likely to be authentic on social media than in 2018. They are also less likely to stay in an unhappy relationship to avoid being alone.

