WPP And Instacart Target CPG Brands With New Advertising Solutions

WPP and Instacart, an online grocery platform, today announced a new partnership offering advertising solutions and measurement tools for consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands.

The first of its kind partnership will give WPP and its clien’s early insight into Instacart Ads product offerings and access to new tools and features on the platform.

WPP which has the largest global footprint across the CPG category has recognised the importance of building advanced retail and commerce capabilities early on.

The partnership with Instacart Ads, which offers a robust suite of advertising products, reflects WPP’s commitment to lead the market by delivering advanced, end-to-end commerce solutions that allow brands to thrive in online environments.

As the inaugural Analytics API partner, WPP will gain access to a custom analytics API and data integration tool.

This will enable WPP agencies to develop unique insights for clients, including basket analysis and lifetime value.

The partnership will also include custom campaign measurement and management indexes to ensure clients can optimise spend and sustainable growth on the platform.

Ryan Mayward, vice president of sales, Instacart, “Instacart Ads is designed to support brands of all sizes, helping them access the opportunity to deeply engage with their customers online.”

Doug Chavez, vice president of strategic partnerships, WPP, added, “The pandemic has rapidly transformed the way people shop and what they expect from brands online.”

“This behavioural shift means we need to use cutting-edge advertising tools for brands that now need to connect and engage with their consumers across all channels.”