Woolies & Bunnings Offer To Help With Vaccine Rollout
By Mary Madigan
Australia’s Big Businesses met with Treasurer Josh Frydenberg to discuss how they can help Australia’s vaccine rollout.

According to New.com.au, the meeting was filled with Australia’s biggest businesses; including major supermarkets, the big four banks, airlines and telecommunication providers.

The Treasurer and Commander of the Vaccine Task Force, Lieutenant General John Frewen (main photo), met with the business leaders to discuss how they could help and support the vaccine rollout.

In a press conference, after the meeting, Frydenberg, said: “I thank the business community for their active involvement.

“There were many offers of premises for vaccinations being rolled out, including from Wesfarmers. That raised the opportunities that could be provided at your local Bunnings or Officeworks.”

General Frewen said: “I think this was a very important meeting and it was heartening to see industries commitment to supporting the vaccine rollout.

“There was a range of initiatives discussed and support offered. This included workplace vaccination offers of workplace support and access to venues.

“In turn, I have offered to bring industry more closely into our planning progress.”

News.com.au reported that Ross Spencer, Woolworth’s group head of Covid Response, said: “As Australia’s largest private employer, we’ve rolled out flu vaccinations to our workforce over many years with specialist health providers.

“We’d welcome the opportunity to do the same with the COVID vaccine, particularly for our frontline teams providing an essential service to Australian communities.

“We’re also open to offering up our facilities to governments for public vaccine pop-ups if it’s helpful. We’ll continue to work with governments to see how we can best support the rollout to help keep the pressure off the health system.”

This meeting comes after the federal government released data that reported that despite the vaccine being rolled out four months prior, only 7.92 per cent of Australians are fully vaccinated.

In comparison, more than 50 per cent of Americans are fully vaccinated.

Sydney is currently in Lockdown.

A second meeting will commence in a fortnight.

