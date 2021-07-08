Woolies & Bunnings Offer To Help With Vaccine Rollout
Australia’s Big Businesses met with Treasurer Josh Frydenberg to discuss how they can help Australia’s vaccine rollout.
According to New.com.au, the meeting was filled with Australia’s biggest businesses; including major supermarkets, the big four banks, airlines and telecommunication providers.
The Treasurer and Commander of the Vaccine Task Force, Lieutenant General John Frewen (main photo), met with the business leaders to discuss how they could help and support the vaccine rollout.
In a press conference, after the meeting, Frydenberg, said: “I thank the business community for their active involvement.
“There were many offers of premises for vaccinations being rolled out, including from Wesfarmers. That raised the opportunities that could be provided at your local Bunnings or Officeworks.”
General Frewen said: “I think this was a very important meeting and it was heartening to see industries commitment to supporting the vaccine rollout.
“There was a range of initiatives discussed and support offered. This included workplace vaccination offers of workplace support and access to venues.
“In turn, I have offered to bring industry more closely into our planning progress.”
News.com.au reported that Ross Spencer, Woolworth’s group head of Covid Response, said: “As Australia’s largest private employer, we’ve rolled out flu vaccinations to our workforce over many years with specialist health providers.
“We’d welcome the opportunity to do the same with the COVID vaccine, particularly for our frontline teams providing an essential service to Australian communities.
“We’re also open to offering up our facilities to governments for public vaccine pop-ups if it’s helpful. We’ll continue to work with governments to see how we can best support the rollout to help keep the pressure off the health system.”
This meeting comes after the federal government released data that reported that despite the vaccine being rolled out four months prior, only 7.92 per cent of Australians are fully vaccinated.
In comparison, more than 50 per cent of Americans are fully vaccinated.
Sydney is currently in Lockdown.
A second meeting will commence in a fortnight.
Please login with linkedin to commentBunnings covid-19 COVID-19 vaccines Woolies
Latest News
“Big Tech Is Out Of Control”: Trump Sues Facebook, Google And Twitter
Like COVID, an aggrieved ex and that painful itch that flares up in the heat, he just will not go away, will he?
Stephen King-Style Marketing Stunt Sees Purple Balloons In Mailboxes Across Oz
B&T loves a surprise in our letterbox. Sadly, it's too often the Telstra bill or a red light camera fine.
The Misfits Family Grows With New Talent And Clients
As a disclaimer, The Misfits also publish B&T. So, this does include a spot of showboating, chest puffery & moonwalking.
STUDY: 81% Of Australia’s Top Websites Still Using Third-Party Cookies
Be thankful there's been no industry conferences for the past 18 months, becase you'd be very bored by "cookieless" now.
Mindbox Hires WPP’s Jessica To As General Manager
Mindbox's staff morning tea roster takes intriguing twist with the recruitment of Jessica To to general manager role.
Liesa Newland Leaves GroupM For New Role At OMG’s Annalect
Annalect snares the very seasoned Liesa Newland. As in experienced, not some sort of "secret" herbs and spices crust.
UFC Fighters Poke Fun At The Dangerous World Of UFC In Ribald Work For Jose Cuervo Tequila
Tequila's the greasy burger or kebab of the drinking world. You never, ever start on it, do you? Only ever end on it.
New eBook For Adland Sees Industry Leaders & Mental Health Experts Tackle The Return To The Workplace
If there's one ebook you need to download it's this one. You could also download 'Media Unmade' but you'd be very bored.
Wednesday TV Wrap: Farmer Wants A Wife Snares The Entertainment Win
Farmer Wants A Wife makes you pine for the country life. First you have to get past the animal stench before the pining.
What Marketers Should Be Prioritising In FY2021/22
Here's what marketers should be prioritising in the next year, with power stilletos & nasal hair trim strangely absent.
The Trade Desk Unveils New Media Trading Platform
The Trade Desk has today announced the launch of its new trading platform – Solimar – that will help marketers optimize their digital advertising campaigns across the open internet. Designed in response to a rapidly evolving digital marketing environment, Solimar enables marketers to unleash the power of their valuable first-party data, drive greater precision in […]
Concrete Playground Announces New Leadership Team
Concrete Playground unveils leadership team, as staffers in background of press photo vie for footy tipping supremacy.
In The Battle For Thought Leadership, Australian Media Needs A Far More Diverse Voice
The writer of this piece is a Walkley Award winner & former Age editor. So, feel a little bit dumb & intimidated here.
Phillip Island Nature Parks Teams Up With Croud To Drive Brand Awareness
There's more to Phillip Island than motorbike racing. Admitedly, nothing as remotely interesting as motorbike racing.
Quantcast Snares The Trade Desk’s Min-Jae Lee As New Chief Privacy Officer
Quantcast, a global advertising technology company, today announced the addition of Min-Jae Lee, JD, as its chief privacy officer. Lee joins Quantcast from The Trade Desk and will be responsible for driving Quantcast’s privacy-first approach and helping brands and publishers manage consumer consent.
Startmate Announces New Founders Fellowship Program To Support New Start-Ups
Startmate has announced the Founders Fellowship program to seek out and support the founders of the future to enter Australia and New Zealand start-up ecosystem. The 20-week-long program commencing this month is aimed at increasing the number of passionate founders starting companies within the ANZ region. Budding founders are provided with a clear path to […]
Are Media Announces Six Sponsors For Returning Gourmet Traveller Restaurant Awards
Gourmet Traveller Awards return with Barry's BBQ Chickens at Burwood & the kebab caravan at the BP not in contention.
Toyota Launches 2020 Tokyo Olympics ‘Breaking Point’ Campaign Via Saatchi & Saatchi
Watch the first of the Olympic ads here. B&T certainly looking forward to Macca's' Tokyo-inspired puffer fish burger.
National Firearm Amnesty Campaign Launches Via The Shannon Company & Bohemia
Sadly, it doesn't appear the cowboy look will be returning anytime soon as the government announces gun amnesty.
Revolution360 Makes Significant Leadership Team Promotions
Out-of-Home (OOH) media provider Revolution360 is pleased to announce the promotions of two of its senior leadership team members as the agency prepares for national scale up. Sean McCaull (previously head of gales NSW) is now general manager of business operations for the agency and Josh Fitzgerald has been promoted to national sales director (previously […]
Daresay Wins NSW Department Of Education And Good Earth Teas Accounts
Award winning content and social agency Daresay is starting the new financial year with two new business wins after being appointed by Tata Consumer Products and NSW Government’s Department of Education, both following competitive pitches. Daresay, sister agency to The Works, part of Capgemini, has been named as the social agency of record by Tata […]
ENGINE Set To Develop Australia’s First Gambling Self-Exclusion Register
Engine has been appointed to develop Australia's first National Gambling Self-Exclusion Register
MasterChef Judge Jock’s Mission To Put Native Ingredients In The Spotlight
Masterchef has been credited with getting Aussies to fall in love with cooking. However, judge Jock Zonfrillo has a different goal: he wants Aussies to fall in love with native ingredients. Last week, Masterchef saw its contestants travel to the Northern Territory where they worked with Indigenous elders and native ingredients. The episode was in […]
Starcom Unveils Industry-First Media Booking Bot That Speeds Up Booking Times By 50%
Publicis-owned Starcom in the UK has revealed it has developed and implemented an industry-first automated media booking bot. Using intelligent automation called Robotic Process Automation (RPA), this first iteration of the bot is able to book and edit digital and print media campaigns on a daily basis. Built in-house, ABACUS (Automated Bot for Amendments to […]
Volkswagen & Sydney Swans Team Up Again For Footy Assist
Sydney Swans and Volkswagen have teamed up again for the Footy Assist Program. The program gives community AFL clubs across Australia the chance to win a share of $50,000 for their club. 2021 marks the seventh time Volkswagen and the Sydney Swans have partnered to deliver the Footy Assist program, which has seen clubs nationwide […]
Hinge Celebrates Losing Dating App Users In New Campaign
Hinge celebrates singles breaking up with their dating profiles in a new campaign via Opinionated. Hinge’s latest ad campaign celebrates the moment all dating apps users long for — finally deleting their dating profile. The four new spots playfully feature daters sharing the news with their profile pictures that it’s time to break up. Hinge […]
opr’s Brian Corrigan On How Coles’ ‘Indian Style Triangle’ Fiasco Proves The Power Of Plain Language
Confused by Coles' recent trouble with its Indian Style Triangles? opr's Brian Corrigan sinks his teeth into the issue.
Sex Toy Brand NORMAL Takes Over Bondi COVID Testing With Sex-Positive Truck
Sex Toy Brand NORMAL reveals a sex-positive truck. The driver, however, quick to stress he doesn't endorse the product.
Small Businesses Turn to Social Media To Sell Their Products And Stay Afloat During Lockdown
It's a shout-out to small businesses doing it tough at the moment. And to B&T's local, we'll be seeing you real soon.
Podcast Company Ranieri & Co. Announces Partnership With The Byron Cooke Show
Leading Australian podcast company Ranieri & Co. have announced their representation of The Byron Cooke Show, an independent podcast created by the former co-host of Fox FM’s “Fifi, Fev and Byron.”