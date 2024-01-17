“Wokest Seagulls Ever”: Internet Reacts To The Wildlife Terrorising The Australian Open

Evil looking seagull that looks like a murderer with blood on its beak ready to attack passerby but actually has ketchup from eating off an outdoor cafe table
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards



The internet has reacted in the funniest way after two seagulls commenced a perfectly timed interruption to the second-round Australian Open clash between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jordan Thompson.

Up 30-15 in the third set, Tsitsipas was just about to serve when a seagull flew into the stadium, coming in just above the court. The crowd laughed as the bird did laps around Margaret Court Arena before being joined by his feathered mate.

The internet has reacted to the antics in the best way possible, with many accusing the birds of being too “woke” in response to Thompson’s claim that the new rule, allowing spectators to come and go from the stadiums as they please, makes the Open “the worst tournament ever”.

One fan wrote: “A seagull just flew into the stadium while Jordan Thompson was playing. Because of Woke. Seagulls are Now Woke”.

The joke didn’t stop there, with radio broadcaster, Chris Coleman anticipating Thompson’s reaction to the interruption.

This is not the first time wildlife has threatened the game. The tournament had already seen two other matches halted when seagulls interrupted play on Monday, and on Tuesday, Spanish Carlos Alcaraz had to stop play to usher a cricket off the court.

The match did eventually resume, but B&T is very sad to report that the flying doubles pair will not be making it through to round three. 

The Australian Open has opened to massive crowds this week and will continue until January 28th. All the action – seagulls included – has been a huge ratings win for Nine so far.




Australian Open

