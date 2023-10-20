With Black Friday Sales Around The Corner, Storyblok Is Asking If Your Website Holiday-Ready?
The countdown to Black Friday has begun. However, this year, it’s expected to look a little more “blue” than black as Australian consumers grapple with sky-high mortgage repayments and higher rents.
In fact, experts forecast spending will minimise, posing quite the contrast to last year’s “Freedom Christmas” which saw consumer spending at record highs in the lead-up to the holiday season.
To get the best holiday deals, research indicates that Australians have embraced online shopping, with more than five million households actively participating in this digital retail trend. In fact, the industry is worth over AU$47 billion dollars, up 8.9 per cent from 2021. As the online retail market continues to thrive and evolve, the pressure is on for e-commerce retailers to get it right.
If online shopping carts freeze, a customer encounters a 404 error, or site visitors can’t find what they’re after, they will leave the store and put their money in someone else’s cart – a costly error. In fact, Storyblok research reveals that 60 per cent of consumers regularly abandon purchases due to poor website user experience with businesses estimating it costs, on average, AU$108,000 in lost sales per year.
Here are 10 key tips marketers can consider in the lead-up to this year’s holiday season:
1. Keep it simple: On average, a person makes 35,000 decisions every day. Instead of adding to the noise, make it simple for your visitors to choose the perfect item in your online store. If the page is too busy and customers become distracted or feel overwhelmed, they’ll leave and shop somewhere else.
2. Carefully select images: Images play a huge role in promoting your products and creating an understanding of your website as a whole. Therefore, it can be tempting to go ‘image bonanza’ and bombard users with many beautiful photos. However, this can quickly backfire, turning into an off-putting, cluttered store. Bonus tip: Make sure your images load quickly by using a CDN or an image editing program or service that can reduce the image size without compromising quality.
3. Grab customers’ attention without creating confusion: Graphics and visuals are an effective way to communicate with your audience instantly. They make it easy to capture their attention, helping to guide users on their journey. However, it is not as simple as placing photos anywhere in an empty space. It’s important that graphics are placed in the right place to have the greatest effect. If there are many flashy images and graphics, two different navigation menus and a pop-up side menu all vying for the user’s attention – what should customers click on first? Perhaps this sounds familiar because it is the same experience many people get when they open a streaming service – and it often ends with not being able to decide on what to watch.
4. Use the right CMS that masters omnichannel e-commerce: Many online stores use multiple CMSs (content management systems) to manage website content and online stores. But it can quickly turn into an e-commerce version of Frankenstein’s monster if the different CMSs do not communicate, work against each other or affect website functionality and speed. All of this ultimately results in fewer sales for businesses, according to Storyblok’s latest report. It also affects the website’s display speed and performance, and the consequence is a lack of responsiveness and visual stability, making it more difficult to use the websites and reducing the conversion rate.
5. Local beats global: Regardless of whether your customers are from the same city as you or if they live on the other side of the world, you should make sure to adapt your online store’s content to meet certain geographical locations. In short, different audiences have different tastes. One-size-fits-all sites often have a hard time catering to a diverse customer base – a customer base that could potentially put good money into your store. Remember that a solid localisation strategy doesn’t happen overnight. It should be part of your plan from the start to ensure your business is ready and able to reach new markets. This includes steps like conducting market research and choosing technology that is ready to scale.
6. Optimise for mobile devices: An increasing number of people are using their smartphones and tablets to shop online, so it’s important to ensure that your website is mobile-friendly. This means that your site should be easy to navigate on smaller screens, and the checkout process should be streamlined for mobile users. A slow, clunky mobile experience can lead to frustrated customers and importantly, lost sales.
7. Provide excellent customer service: During Black Friday and other high-volume sales days, good customer service can make all the difference in keeping customers happy and coming back. Make sure that you have a team in place to answer questions and resolve issues quickly and efficiently. This can help to build trust with your customers and increase their loyalty to your brand.
8. Offer deals and promotions: Black Friday and Cyber Monday are all about deals and discounts, so consider offering special promotions to attract customers to your site. This can include free shipping, buy-one-get-one-free deals or discounts on certain products or categories. Just be sure to set clear terms and conditions for your promotions to avoid any confusion or disappointment.
9. Test your site’s performance: With so many people shopping online during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it’s important to ensure that your website can handle the increased traffic. Test your site’s performance in advance to identify and fix any issues that could slow down your site or cause it to crash. This can help to ensure that your customers have a smooth shopping experience and that you don’t miss out on any sales.
10. Follow-up with customers: After the excitement of Black Friday and Cyber Monday is over, it’s important to follow up with your customers to thank them for their business and encourage them to return. This can include sending personalised emails or offering special promotions for repeat customers. By building relationships with your customers, you can create a loyal customer base that will continue to support your business in the future.
Please login with linkedin to comment
Latest News
Thursday TV Ratings – “Everybody Wanted A Piece Of Him”, Gogglebox Cast Swoon Over David Beckham
The ABC's Q+A may like to pretend it's the pulse & mood of the nation when everyone knows it's actually Gogglebox on 10.
B&T Awards The Work: Listen Up It’s The Best Radio/Audio Campaigns
It's all the finalists in the B&T Awards' radio/audio category. Be sure to put on your best Alan voice when reading.
Outbrain Global CEO: News Media Bargaining Code “Boggles The Mind”
Yaron Galai (pictured), co-founder and global co-CEO of Outbrain, has said that the News Media Bargaining Code “boggles the mind” and hopes that similar laws are not passed in other places. Galai, fresh off the plane from New York, was chatting to B&T ahead of a panel discussion he featured on at SXSW Sydney. “I know […]
Lisa Wilkinson Reportedly Suing Network 10 Over Legal Fees Incurred In Bruce Lehrmann’s Defamation Case
Much like Harry and Meghan and raspberry-flavoured beer, this whole sordid affair just refuses to go away, doesn't it?
Akcelo and Poem Turn Sydney Harbour Into Midtown For The Launch Of Spider-Man 2 On PS5
To celebrate the launch of one of the year’s most anticipated games, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, PlayStation Australia has installed a Spectacular Save of a truck in Watermans Cove in Barangaroo, Sydney. The installation, in partnership with Akcelo and supported by creative PR agency, Poem, sees a truck seemingly suspended by webs and safely stuck in […]
Introducing Adobe Photoshop Elements 2024 & Premiere Elements 2024
Adobe has announced the availability of Photoshop Elements 2024 and Premiere Elements 2024. This latest release includes new AI-powered features and a new editing experience with a fresh look, so it’s easier than ever to go from quick fixes to total transformations. Learn as you go with step-by-step Guided Edits and kickstart your creative journey […]
“I’m Dyinggg, This Is Perfect” – Internet Goes WILD Over Uber Eats ‘Period Drama’ Ad Featuring Bridgerton Star
There's been lots of talk of late about Uber Eats drivers' poor pay. Far less talk about the lavishness of their ads.
Copy School’s Call for Students
Copy School has announced their line-up for its Sydney masterclasses. Just 20 places are available in Sydney (w/c 13 Nov) and Melbourne (w/c 20 Nov) Copy School was founded in 2007 by Creative Director Ray Black as a way for senior, successful creative people to give back by getting fledgling writers flying. Announcing this year’s […]
Critical Acclaim for LiSTNR Podcast
The Children in the Pictures, the podcast that goes inside Taskforce Argos, a team of Australia’s best detectives dedicated to infiltrating global criminal networks and rescuing children from online sexual abuse, continues to win critical acclaim in Australia and abroad. Last week The Children In The Pictures won Podcast of the Year at the Australian Commercial […]
Cannes Lions to launch the Luxury & Lifestyle Lions and close the Mobile Lions
Changes announced for next year's Cannes Lions. No changes to the French being rude and flagrantly overcharging.
Friday Trivia Time: Looking Back On The Week That Was!
It’s been a big week! It’s time to reflect on the week that was and test your knowledge of all the happenings in the industry. Just how much attention have you been paying this week? Test your knowledge for your chance to win. If you think you might be the lucky winner, make sure to […]
Triple J Survey Shines A Light On Aussie Music Scene’s Woes
Work with a Gen X-er that constantly bleats "music was better in my day"? Heaven forbid you show them this.
Deloitte Study: Advertising Contributes $53B To The Australian Economy
Study finds adland's huge contribution to the economy. B&T's sure it's keeping the whole trophy/events industry afloat.
JCDecaux Names Jemma Enright As Its GM For Airports ANZ
Can't resist loading up on fags & booze at the duty-free whenever you fly? Time to blame the persuasive Jemma Enright.
“Australia Needs To Get Off Its Backside”: Demand For Inactivity Public Health Campaign
Following its successful 4-week ‘Fit for Office’ exercise challenge AUSactive, is calling on the government and the 28+ Federal MPs and Senators taking part to “step up and initiate as a matter of urgency a national physical activity strategy that goes beyond the existing, but token, 2021-2030 version”. Pictured Above: left to right: Bridget Archer, Myzone CEO […]
Vevo Presents Its First-Ever Australian Upfronts At SXSW Sydney
B&T a lucky attendee at Vevo's SXSW upfronts. Still got the shits we missed Nicole, however.
Shoppers May Have 99 Problems But Channel Fragmentation Ain’t One
Here's a piece from an Ehrenberg-Bass marketing scientist! Fear not, even B&T understood the vast majority of it.
Motio Nabs ARN’s Jeremy Simpson To Head Commercial Team
ARN's Jeremy Simpson jumps ship to the Motio team. Just thankful he no longer has to listen to Kyle in the morning.
LiSTNR And carsales Announce Return Of Watts Under The Bonnet
LiSTNR and carsales today announced the return of Watts Under the Bonnet: The Electric Vehicle Podcast, after a successful debut season. In the first half of 2023, electric vehicle (EV) new car sales jumped to 8.4 per cent, a 120 per cent increase on 2022*, with one EV model now Australia’s best-selling passenger vehicle. With […]
Meet The Two Women Transforming Adobe’s Approach To Authenticity, CSR, Creativity, AI & The World
B&T has returned from Adobe's Max conference in LA & filed this latish report. All while enjoying a duty-free Toblerone.
“We Need Each Other!” David Droga Unpacks The Future Of AI In The Creative Process
It was standing room only at David Droga's SXSW preso yesterday. B&T still feeling it in the glutes and hammies today.
Marty Sheargold Confirms “Extended Break” Following AFL Incident
The Triple M announcer takes "extended leave" after allegedly behaving like a Triple M listener at the AFL grand final.
Does Most-Watched Channel Still Matter In 2023? “Abso-f*cking-lutely!” – B&T Speaks To Seven On Its 2024 Upfronts
B&T chats with Seven's bigwigs following yesterday's upfronts. Sadly, we were kept well away from Guy Sebastian.
Introducing The Best Of The Best: Media Planning Directors, Presented By Finecast, Part Of GroupM Nexus
It was a tough ask to whittle this one down to a mere 10. That's not to say decisions were reduced to names in a hat.
Publicis Launches 10 Days Paid Menopause Leave For Staff
Here's a top initiative from the people at Publicis. Yet, no news on a week off if your team wins the grand final.
Wednesday TV Ratings: The Block Continues To Dominate The Ratings
Mike Sneesby's Christmas bonus looking assured as The Block continues to dominate entertainment.
“Lies & Misinformation”: 90% Of Aussies Support Truth In Political Ads Following Referendum
Some 90% of Aussies want to ban lies in political ads. Presumably the other 10% vote for Clive's United Australia Party.
Hardhat’s Dan Monheit: “I Can See Your Brand Halo, Halo, Halo”
Here, Hardhat's Dan Monheit says halos aren't merely the domain of the goody two shoes, but brands can nab one too.
Piers Morgan Squirms During Gaza Interview As Guest Makes Appalling Jokes About Killing His Wife
It's rare Piers doesn't come off looking a tit in interviews, but he's been seriously out-titted by this wayward guest.
“A Confident Presentation With No Great Reveals Or Surprises But A Reminder Of What They Do Well” – Adland Reacts Positively To Seven’s Upfronts
Seven's upfronts get the thumbs up from adland. B&T would like to add our bum never went numb once during the preso.
The Monkeys & Tim Minchin Celebrate The Sydney Opera House’s 50th With “Play It Safe”
Fifty years on and the Opera House remains Australia's most iconic building. With Panthers Leagues Cub a close second.
George P. Johnson Appoints Darren O’Meara As Growth & Development Director
George P. Johnson announces new growth and development director. First job is the wilting fern in reception.
The Women Leading Tech Awards, Presented By Atlassian Are Bigger & Better Than Ever In 2024!
As strong a supporter of diversity that B&T is, we are restricting entires to Women Leading Tech awards solely to women.
Major Wins For SBS Local Content On The Global Stage
SBS announces some major recognition for its content. And, no, it wasn't for Poh Ling Yeow's spicy chicken rendang.
PHD Partners With Cross-Media Measurement Provider Beatgrid
PHD partners with cross-media measurement provider Beatgrid. Admits it's only on page 10 of the instruction manual.
Initiative Promotes Megan Davey To GM Role
Megan Davey promoted to Initiative GM role. Warns kitchen notices to return if dirty plates continue to be left in sink.