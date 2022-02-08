Winter Olympics: Hi-Tech Sleeping Pods Unveiled for Weary Journalists Working In Beijing

As a report on B&T on Monday showed, journalists covering the Beijing Winter Olympics haven’t exactly been shown the utmost civility by the host nation.

However, one exciting initiative does prove the Games’ hosts are concerned for journalists’ welfare.

Hi-tech sleeping pods have been made available for hacks working at the Games’ media centre in Beijing, enabling them to take a refreshing power nap between events.

Called “Sleep Rest Cabins”, the pods can be accessed by frazzled journalists for an hour at a time simply by scanning a QR code on their phone.

The beds are the same as those that athletes sleep in while they stay in the Olympic Village and can also be adjusted to give massages, too.

The cabins were developed by the Chinese-based and founded Keeson Technology Corporation.

“The Sleep Rest Cabin provides the private space for the journalists in the media centre of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games,” commented Zhao Yufeng, a spokesperson for Keeson Technology.

“They (journalists) can use the cabin for free by scanning the QR code and placing an order,” added Zhao.

Check out the cabins in action below: