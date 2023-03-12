Windsorborn Wins ANCAP SAFETY’s Social & Creative

Independent vehicle safety testing and consumer advocate, ANCAP SAFETY, has engaged Windsorborn as its social media strategy and creative performance agency.



The engagement serves to further elevate ANCAP SAFETY’s already strong level of brand recognition across the Australian and New Zealand markets by targeting niche consumer cohorts and encouraging their consideration, active use, and peer social sharing of ANCAP’s safety ratings and specialised vehicle safety information. Campaign material rolls out across social platforms this month.



ANCAP CEO, Carla Hoorweg, said: “Our aim is to have every Australian and New Zealand road user think about ANCAP safety ratings when they, or any of their family members or friends are looking to buy a car. The way consumers buy cars today has changed significantly over the past decade, and we want to make sure ANCAP safety ratings are front-of-mind and part of every consumer’s pathway to purchase to help drive down road crashes.”



“Windsorborn has demonstrated a valuable combination of skills in the creative, data performance and digital media space, and this balanced offering aligns well with ANCAP’s needs and resources.”



Windsorborn managing director, Will Reynolds, added: “Following a competitive pitch process, we are very excited to help ANCAP further strengthen its presence in the marketplace, increase brand engagement, and ensure its expert ratings and advice are top-of-mind for all consumers.”

