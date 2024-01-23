‘Winch to Win’ With XXXX This Summer Via Thinkerbell

This summer, XXXX are burying prizes like a jet ski, camping trailer, and even a safe full of $10K cash. To win them, Aussies will have to winch them out of the ground using their 4WD.

The XXXX Winch to Win campaign has been brought to life by Lion and the XXXX Agency Village. XXXX beer has always been synonymous with the good life, which for many includes a passion for 4WDing. As the popularity of 4WD vehicles and activity continues to explode, XXXX has launched competition unlike any other this summer.

“As the beer brand that believes the good life takes effort, we couldn’t just let people enter a barcode or scratch to win a competition, we needed to make sure punters got out there and put some effort in to win,” Tom Wenborn, chief creative officer at Thinkerbell said.

Within the XXXX Winch to Win competition, Aussies have an exciting opportunity to win a plethora of prizes from the safe full of 10K cash and jet skis and other winchable things. There will also be 500 x $50 fuel vouchers available to win too. The competition will culminate with 3 finalists competing in a 4WD challenge on Tuesday, 19 February, where they will have the opportunity to winch out the top prizes on offer.

To enter the challenge, Aussies can simply upload their video or photo of their rig (4WD) to the XXXX website.

The campaign is live across Australia on BVOD, YouTube, radio, outdoor and social.

Credits

Client: Lion Australia (XXXX)

Creative & Earned: Thinkerbell

Media: UM

Digital: Affinity

Production: Bastion Agency