Wild Turkey Bourbons’ New “Music 101” Platform Celebrates Live Music

Wild Turkey, the iconic American bourbon brand, today unveiled the newest creative in its global campaign, “Trust Your Spirit,” with cameos from world renowned musicians Shakey Graves, Matt Corby, and Yoohei Kawakami.

In a series of digital vignettes, rolling out globally starting this month, the three trailblazing artists each tell their own career story illustrating how intuition led them to where they are today, drawing parallels to Wild Turkey’s own DNA. The tagline “Trust Your Spirit,” is a bold and confident rallying cry that echoes the Russell’s family ethos: the best results come when you do things your way, the right way.

Matt Corby becomes the star of the local campaign. He had a career path laid out in front of him as an artist, but he took a detour, building his own recording studio on a property in the woods to truly find his own voice.

In Australia, to support the new Global campaign Wild Turkey have launched Wild Turkey Music 101, an experiential platform led by creative agency BRING, Universal Music for Brands and a purpose-led national mentorship program to support aspiring Australian artists, led by Eleven PR . With significant media investment from the brand, the platform comes to life through-the-line including the globally developed hero TV spot, radio, PR, podcasting & more. At the centre of the experiential activity is a custom Airstream designed to be part-bar part-recording studio that will take great Aussie talent to fans through brand-owned intimate live music moments in the wild.

“The message of ‘Trust Your Spirit’ resonates across geographies and cultures,” said Paolo Marinoni, marketing director Campari Australia. He added, “The idea was inspired by the legacy of Wild Turkey and the people that have built it, but nowhere is that passion more poignant than in music. Music is the connecting glue between all our elements and gives us a passion-point for us to talk about the brand with authenticity and conviction. With Wild Turkey Music 101 we can show, not tell a new audience what Wild Turkey stands for and kickstart a new journey, the road ahead is incredibly exciting, and we can’t wait to bring more Wild Turkey moments to fans”

The first Wild Turkey Music 101 Session which occurred just last week took Corby alongside the first mentorship program artists, Will Clift, into the wild of NSW for 175 lucky fans where he played some of his new album, stripped-back and raw for the very first time.

“This is an exciting platform for music. Not only are we creating a number of brand- owned gigs in the wild, but our custom Airstream also gives the brand a hero asset to leverage on and off premise. We have some incredible performances planned to connect live music with fans. It has been fantastic to collaborate with Wild Turkey and Matt Corby and help design an ecosystem of authentic moments for Wild Turkey Music 101.” said Chris Russell, Partnerships Director, BRING