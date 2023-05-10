Who Gives A Crap Rolls Out Global Campaign “Uncrap The World” Via 72andSunny

Who Gives A Crap launched its first global brand campaign “Uncrap the World”, calling for people to save the planet from the bottom up.

Did you know that every day 1 million trees are destroyed to make traditional toilet paper*? Chances are, you’re part of the 62 per cent who had no idea. And Who Gives A Crap are on a mission to change that, with their new global brand campaign that talks straight to the decision maker: people’s bums. Showing people that big change can come from standing up, or rather sitting down, for what they believe in.

Luckily, there’s a way to wipe out this problem without having to chain yourself to a bulldozer. Simply by switching to Who Gives A Crap’s eco-friendly toilet paper made from 100 per cent recycled or bamboo fibres, people can save trees and help build toilets for billions of people. If they have a bum, they’re an activist!

“While people are feeling overwhelmed by the climate doom and gloom, facing a new climate issue every day, we wanted to bring some light and cheekiness to a heavy topic. Big change can start from something small as sitting on the loo,” says Maria Chilewicz, Who Gives A Crap’s head of brand management.

“The campaign shows that our heroes walk amongst us – or behind us – already. This is our call to bums. Bums have always worn the pants and now they’re going to uncrap the world.”

Executive creative director Luke Martin and the 72andSunny Australia team created the global brand platform and worked closely with talented director Stef Hunt from Exit Films, to make an epic film to light a fire under bums everywhere.

Martin said, “When we heard the figures on deforestation we were shocked. Immediately we had to help the WGAC team get their story out into the world. Since talking to people’s heads hadn’t really worked so far, we thought maybe it was time we tried to convince the other end of town to take a stand, or in this case, sit down for change. ”

Who Gives A Crap’s brand campaign will be live both in Australia and the UK and supports the brand’s retail expansion. The bright and eco-friendly rolls are now available in ~900 Woolworths stores and over 580 Aldi stores across Australia.