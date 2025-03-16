Whiskas Turns Cat Haters Into Cat Lovers In New Adoption Campaign

Cat food brand Whiskas has launched a new program in partnership with CHEP Network, AMV BBDO and EssenceMediacom to turn ‘cat haters’ into ‘cat lovers’. The new cat adoption campaign, ‘The Cat Conversion System’, is launching first in Australia.

Whiskas has teamed up with rescue groups 9 Lives Project Rescue and Hills Cat Rescue. It has also partnered with Australian TV personality Jamie Durie, via Enthral, as he and his family have opened their home to a three-month-old foster kitten, Iskra.

Durie stepped into the role of the ‘Cat Sceptic,’ welcoming three-month-old foster kitten Iskra into his home to put his feline reservations to the test.

Meanwhile, beloved radio and TV personality Jo Stanley, a proud and self-confessed ‘Cat Lover,’ teased the campaign, sharing her passion for pets in collaboration with the brand. Adding expert insight, leading chief behavioural scientist and professor Dr. Juliette Tobias-Webb dissected the new Whiskas research, offering her analysis in national media interviews.

The launch campaign kicked off with out-of-home ads announcing ‘Cat Haters Wanted’ before revealing the full message across OOH, print and social. The full message directs audiences to a website where they’re invited to foster a cat for a few weeks, encouraging permanent adoption and increasing cat ownership.

New research commissioned by Whiskas reveals that countless Aussies are overlooking the perfect pet without even realising it. The study revealed that one in six Australians (15 per cent) admit to disliking or even outright hating cats. But 74 per cent of them have never owned or lived with a cat. An overwhelming 91 per cent of Australians agree that cats deserve a loving home, yet 62 per cent say they have no plans to foster or adopt in the next 12 months.

Australian shelters are overflowing with more than 39,000 cats in need of homes. Whiskas’s ‘Cat Conversion System’ is an online platform designed to give so-called cat haters the chance to step outside their comfort zones and foster a feline.

On TikTok, Whiskas will employ a ‘dislike algorithm’ – the more sceptics swipe past cat videos, the more they’ll be identified for recruitment, turning traditional engagement tactics on their head. Postcode targeting will ensure Sydney and Melbourne’s most cat-hating suburbs see bespoke ads.

Whiskas will share the journeys of some cat converts to demonstrate the system’s success.

Participants will receive the ultimate digital ‘Cat Conversion Kit,’ which includes discounts on Whiskas cat food & cat essentials with online retailer Pet Circle, tips and tricks on cat fostering & behaviour and consumer care support.

Whiskas will then select a handful to document their two-week experience in real time on social media.

Media agency EssenceMediacom has taken a data-driven approach to identify households that are most likely to be open to pets but skeptical towards cats. Through an omnichannel campaign, social, print, and OOH will call on Australians with messages like: “Honestly, if there was anyone else, we wouldn’t be asking. You like cats the least. That’s why we need you the most”.

“Whiskas’ work has been nothing short of amazing, sparking a genuine connection with Aussies in a way that feels both fresh and familiar. It’s the kind of creativity that doesn’t just stand out, it purrs. Having gone through my own cat conversion (courtesy of my daughter’s determination) a while ago, it was amazing to help create something that could change attitudes at scale and make a real difference,” Gavin McLeod, CCO of CHEP Network said.

“If cat lovers already have one, who’s left to adopt? The Cat Conversion System targets skeptics, people who think they dislike cats but have never lived with one. By giving them a firsthand experience, we can turn doubt into love and find more shelter cats forever homes,” Andre Sallowicz, creative partner at AMV BBDO added.

“At TikTok, we’re constantly developing clever ways to help brands connect with users scrolling through their For You Feed. This innovative approach allows brands to tap into that natural TikTok behaviour, engaging audiences in a way that’s both effective and resonates with how people use the platform,” a TikTok spokesperson added.

Camille Shepherd, Whiskas Brand Director said: “At Whiskas, we’re devoted to helping all cats live healthy and happy lives and believe that every cat deserves a loving home. The Cat Conversion System is our way of challenging misconceptions and showing that even the most sceptical individuals can find joy and companionship in a feline friend. By fostering a cat, people can experience the unique bond that forms and, hopefully, decide to make it permanent. This campaign is not just about increasing cat adoption rates, but also about changing hearts and minds.”

Credits

Client: Mars Petcare

Brand: Whiskas

Client team: Camille Shepherd (Portfolio Marketing Director for Australia), Allesanda Vella (Whiskas Australia Brand Manager) Chris Rodi (Whiskas Global Brand Director) and Victoria Gell (Whiskas Global Marketing Manager)

Agency: CHEP Network and AMV BBDO

AMV BBDO team:

CCO: Nadja Lossgott and Nicholas Hulley

Creative Director: Andre Sallowicz

Creative Team: Will Brookwell and Louis Prenaud

Agency Planning Team: Suzy Barker and Brian Williamson

Agency Account Team: Laura Balfour and Stephanie O’Neil

Agency Social Team: Matt Henry, Avalon Cole, Ben Casey

Media Agency: EssenceMediacom

PR & Talent Agency: Enthral