Whiskas Generates New Breed Of Dog, For People Who Really Need A Cat In New Campaign Via Colenso BBDO

The whole world wants a dog. But what people are searching for tells a different story. Search data indicates that people are more frequently looking for dogs that are impossibly low-maintenance. Global pet food brand WHISKAS believes the answer may be a ‘Meowzer’ – a new breed of dog they’ve created that’s suspiciously similar to a cat.

“The amount of searches for ‘lazy dog breeds that can be left alone’ has doubled in the past year, and is predicted to increase another 50 per cent by the end of this year,” said WHISKAS New Zealand’s, Bianca Malcolm.

 

 “People are looking for dogs that don’t bark, don’t need to be walked, don’t need to be trained, and are happy for long stretches at home – in other words, they’re looking for a cat”.

“We realised the perfect dog already exists. All it needed was a name change,” said Colenso BBDO Group creative director, Kimberley Ragan. “Meet the Meowzer. It’s the perfect dog, for people who can’t really cope with a dog”.

The Meowzer is another way the WHISKAS brand is working towards its global goal of ending pet homelessness. It prevents dogs being returned to shelters due to incompatibility and allows potential pet parents to find their perfect adoptable cat instead.

“Wherever people are searching for their ideal low-maintenance dog, we’re making sure they meet a Meowzer instead. By intercepting common search terms, the Meowzer is presented as the answer to every ‘impossible’ dog search,” said Ragan.

Based on their digital footprint, users are served short content films created with production partner BUCK, which reveals the Meowzer to be the perfect answer to their search.

Meanwhile, on social media, influencer Elias Weiss Friedman, Founder of The Dogist and New York Times Best-Selling Author, launched the Meowzer to the world, while popular audio creator Puppysongs created a Meowzer song to kick off #Meowzer on TikTok.

As the campaign rolls out, they will be joined by more dog and cat influencers, both with the united goal of helping adopters find the right pet. All online activity will be supported by outdoor posters and digital OOH.

All touchpoints lead adopters to the Meowzer website, which uses a smart matching algorithm to accurately match potential adopters to the right Meowzers for them.




