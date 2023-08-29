What Does Google’s Shift Away From Third-Party Co-Viewing Measurement Mean For Agencies?

What Does Google’s Shift Away From Third-Party Co-Viewing Measurement Mean For Agencies?
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden
SHARE
THIS



Google has quietly announced that it will be switching its YouTube co-viewing measurement set away from Nielsen and ComScore’s third-party measurement datasets towards its own data based on measurements and surveys.

The change has reportedly not gone down well with clients, with some reporting concerns over the transparency of the data given that Google would now be playing poacher and game-keeper with its own co-viewing data.

But, according to Taz Papoulias, head of media at full-service independent media shop Murmur Group, there is more to the changes than simply meets the eye.

“Co-viewing adds about 30 to 40 per cent to Alphabet’s revenue through YouTube CTV,” he explained to B&T.

“So, if 1.6 or 1.7 becomes 1.2, one, or 0.9 people who are viewing, they’ll have a significant drop in revenue because there will obviously be fewer impressions purchased. They want to control that data.”

Taz Papoulias, head of media at Murmur Group

Co-viewing data provides advertisers with an estimate of the number of people watching content if there is more than one person viewing on a single device. Just like watching good, old-fashioned TV.

Google told B&T, that there was no specific date set for the co-viewing data swap in Australia yet, only that the change will be rolled out globally next year. Google launched its co-viewing data sets with Nielsen last year. The Search giant is set to start billing for co-viewing impressions early next year in the US, with other countries to follow.

However, Papoulias believes that Google’s new approach runs contrary to its public statements.

“With all the new rollouts that are happening in terms of third-party and cookies, they still want to say that they have a strong offering. This is kind of contradictive to what they put out in the press not long ago saying ‘We need a comprehensive third-party measurement system and we need it now.’ Yet they’re doing the exact opposite with co-viewing.”

Previously, Nielsen offered set-top boxes that required consumers to input who was watching TV to gain somewhat accurate co-viewing numbers. Digital connected TVs, on the other hand, have made this harder and YouTube has long used in-platform surveys to help determine its co-viewing numbers. Arriving at an accurate figure for co-viewing can be challenging due to variances across the time of day, type of content and, obviously, lack of consumer engagement.

While seemingly a bit esoteric, this change in co-viewing measurement is reflective of far broader changes in the digital advertising and marketing world. While Google once had a near-monopoly on digital customer acquisition, Papoulias explained that this was changing due to increasingly fragmented media.

“It has to do with search habits changing. Google pretty much controls the industry. Google created the SEO industry and, in the beginning, it was about certain types of content, then it was about being an authority, then always having to have certain types of keywords. Now, over the last 12 months, they said that your content needs to be conversational,” he said.

With generative AI expediting the content creation process significantly, Papoulias said that search engines can’t work out the difference between two pieces of content and the “technical aspects” of bidding on content and buying video are being removed. As such, Google seems to be ahead of the game and heading off a “massive drop in revenue” by getting bringing its measurement in-house.

That’s great news for Google, but where does it leave agencies and brands looking to find customers?

“Do a premium negotiated buy,” said Papoulias, explaining that a lot of big brands are currently refusing to buy inventory without third-party verification.

“You can still do those buys [without third-party verification] but they’re going to become more expensive because you’re getting the real figures. If it’s 30 per cent less and you want to reach a million people, you’re only going to reach 700,000 and then you’re going to pay for that extra 300,000 that you’re actually looking for. For agencies and brands, if they go direct and they just put up with what Alphabet is telling us their figures are, then your reach will be significantly less.”

The other side of the coin sounds simple but, when marginal performance uplifts seem so enticing and so easily reportable to your bosses, it can get lost.

“Have an audience-led approach,” said Papoulias. Diversifying media and understanding how channels actually work in the funnel is going to become even more important.

“A lot of the time it’s just about awareness. You don’t actually generate a lead from TikTok, Meta, YouTube or LinkedIn. It’s the awareness factor. They see you there all the time and then they go to Google and search for you,” he explained.

“You can still get in front of your customer in other ways. It could be Digital Out-Of-Home, for a similar rate, top-of-the-line media, radio, you’ll still drive those search terms. Some 95 per cent of all search for B2B and B2C starts with a search engine because they’ve heard it elsewhere.”

So, who can you copy to make the most of the new changes? Papoulias pointed to FIFA — the Matildas was “great exposure” and “they’re reaching people in all screens at all times.”

Coca-Cola, Audi, and Mercedes are all worth emulating, as well. Admittedly, they’re premium brands with correspondingly premium budgets. But, Papoulias believes that the relatively cheap CPMs available through video, due to buyers being “scared,” presents a potentially lucrative opportunity.



How will you vote in the Voice to Parliament referendum?
1085 votes
Vote

Please login with linkedin to comment

Murmur Group YouTube

Latest News

Very Few Agencies Will Produce Work At Our Level: Clems’ Dani Bassil
  • Advertising

Very Few Agencies Will Produce Work At Our Level: Clems’ Dani Bassil

Dani Bassil, CEO of Clemenger BBDO, has been back in Australia for almost 10 months after spending 20 years in the UK and almost five as the CEO of Digitas. Her appointment to the Clems top job has coincided with the agency merging its Sydney and Melbourne offices and a period of significant flux in […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
A smiling Asian woman sitting on the couch and reading a book on her digital tablet.
  • Marketing

One Mandate Group Announces Publication INNOVATIA

One Mandate Group, launched a new business publication INNOVATIA, promising a wide range of content channels and opportunities for advertisers. Having recently transitioned into a Not-for-Profit (NFP) Social Enterprise, 1MG has consistently stood out for its unconventional approach to business. According to John Keeney, chairman and editor-in-chief, “INNOVATIA is positioned to address a gap at […]

AFL Finals Campaign Is Live!
  • Marketing

AFL Finals Campaign Is Live!

In anticipation of the AFL Grand Final, Truce Films has partnered with the AFL to drop its finals campaign. The feel good campaign teases multiple possible endings of the highly anticipated event. Gavin Wanganeen, Joel Selwood and Brendon Goddard amongst others make an appearance in the 30-second spot. Jonathon Bernard, AFL creative and innovation director, […]

TikTok’s Thrive Roadshow Draws Leading Brands Across Sydney & Melbourne
  • Technology

TikTok’s Thrive Roadshow Draws Leading Brands Across Sydney & Melbourne

TikTok’s Thrive Roadshow has visited Sydney and Melbourne, attracting more than 400 well-known brands including Frank Green and Edgars Mission to get essential guidance on digital marketing, content creation and business strategy. During the event, small business operators and owners had the opportunity to gain invaluable insights from TikTok experts, industry professionals and accomplished SMB […]

Hong Kong Biomass Front Runner, Ecoceres Buddys Up With TBWA
  • Media

Hong Kong Biomass Front Runner, Ecoceres Buddys Up With TBWA

TBWA\Hong Kong, announced today its strategic partnership with EcoCeres, Inc., a company specialising in biomass utilisation. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for TBWA as the win coincides with the launch of specialty unit PLEX, a suite of B2B-focused services, and solidifies its commitment to driving transformative, innovative, and disruptive solutions in the sustainability sector. […]

Former Frank Green Chief Commercial Officer Michael Moore Joins Payments & Loyalty Firm Think Wink As CEO
  • Technology

Former Frank Green Chief Commercial Officer Michael Moore Joins Payments & Loyalty Firm Think Wink As CEO

Loyalty, promotions, rewards and incentives leader Think Wink has appointed Michael Moore (pictured) as its new CEO. Moore joins the company from digital bank Mynted, where he was chief product and marketing officer and follows leadership roles at Frank Green and Mastercard. Co-managing partners Kristie Atkins and Prataal Raj will remain with the business and […]

Paramount Drops Provocative Mystery Series “One Night”
  • Marketing

Paramount Drops Provocative Mystery Series “One Night”

Paramount’s consuming 6-part mystery One Night launched yesterday with an elevated premiere in the stunning South Coast of NSW. Every time we think of a memory, we reinvent it. Over time, our memories are more creation than reality. One Night explores this theme, pulling us in with an intoxicating mystery we yearn to untangle. But the […]

Pluto TV Launches 50+ FAST Channels On 10Play 
  • Media

Pluto TV Launches 50+ FAST Channels On 10Play 

Pluto TV, a global leader in free ad-supported streaming television, has launched 51 FAST channels called Live TV With Pluto TV on 10 Play. South Park, Happy Days, MasterChef Australia, MTV Realities and Nickelodeon classics are just some of the shows getting their own Pluto TV FAST Channel On 10 Play.  The Pluto TV FAST channels […]

Why Are Aussie Indies Doing So Well?
  • Opinion

Why Are Aussie Indies Doing So Well?

B&T never likes to prod the old 'holding companies VS indies' war, so we'd prefer to call this more a gentle tickle.

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Venatus & Bidstack Sign Commercial Partnership For In-Game Advertising
  • Technology

Venatus & Bidstack Sign Commercial Partnership For In-Game Advertising

Bidstack, the in-game advertising and video game monetisation platform, and Venatus, the leading publisher monetisation and advertising platform for gaming & entertainment, today announce a commercial partnership that will give Venatus exclusive access to Bidstack’s extensive video game advertising inventory across six key global markets. Having pioneered the intrinsic in-game advertising format since 2017, Bidstack has […]

Wednesday TV Ratings: Fans Tune In For Network 10’s Thank God You’re Here
  • Media

Wednesday TV Ratings: Fans Tune In For Network 10’s Thank God You’re Here

Network 10’s Thank God You’re Here continued to do well with audiences, securing 556,000 metro viewers last night and taking the second-highest spot for entertainment. It was only surpassed by the nation’s favourite renovation show – The Block – which pulled in 578,000 metro viewers for the Nine Network. Meanwhile, The Chase pulled up 527,000 metro […]