What Ability Launches Inaugural Campaign Via oOH! Media And ARN

What Ability Launches Inaugural Campaign Via oOH! Media And ARN
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



What Ability, an NDIS registered disability service, has partnered with oOH! Media and ARN to launch its first national marketing campaign ahead of their biggest time of the year, the summer holidays.

The national multi-channel campaign titled “We put the ‘blank’ in disability support” features over 20 professional athletes who are also What Ability support workers. It’s a star-studded line up with athletes including Maddy Proud (Co-Captain Sydney Swifts), Lauren Cheatle (Sydney Sixers), Jaime Chapman (NRLW Brisbane Broncos), Sean Keppie and Tom, Jake and Ben Trbojevic (NRL Manly Sea Eagles players).

The campaign is designed to increase awareness of the disability service to new families and encourage young Aussies to become support workers across the country. The message is dynamic and has allowed the organisation to show off what makes their support unique.

With daily creative rotations to showcase all the abilities of their participants; jet-skiing, bushwalking, bowling, a day at the beach; in habitual media including radio & OOH, the campaign also extends to cover social roadblocks across all owned and shared channels, and even further to bespoke merch and tailored social tiles for every single participant, employee, and support worker.

Lucy Garcia, What Ability G.M. said: “We’ve identified our role in the sector, putting happiness first for people living with a disability! This sector has gone through a tough two years and What Ability has come out thriving by employing young, fit and capable people who can develop a career as a support worker.

“In the disability sector, the only way to connect to families is through genuine, authentic content. This campaign only uses real life photos of our support workers with their participants on bookings. It’s 100% all real smiles and celebrates how we deliver support and put happiness first for our participants, support workers and staff.

“We’re still a very young company and decided to manage the creative process in house. This campaign would not have been possible the help of Emma Greenhalgh (Communications Design Director at Initiative), Amelia Deakin (Senior Marketing Manager at HCF), Brianna Cook (Freelance Editor), Jared Chapman (What Ability COO) and Katie Philipson (What Ability Marketing Coordinator).

“The goal over the next 2 – 3 years is to take What Ability from a fun start up to an iconic national organisation, where our hand is synonymous with inclusivity, fun and happiness for all abilities.”

What Ability’s new C.E.O. Belinda Woolford, says the campaign is poised for success due to its hyper-personalised message encompassing everyone’s own favourite moments with What Ability. “Every message and photo from everyone involved is genuine. Every part time and full time staff member, our first What Ability participant that joined in 2019, even our support worker Angus Bell who plays for the Waratahs and does bookings on the weekend has shared their most memorable moments.

“We’ve really put everything that makes What Ability special to each individual into this campaign. We can’t wait to see this campaign go live across the country.”

Tim Murphy, oOh!’s Chief Sales Officer, said we understand the importance of targeting an audience that is on the move. “Summer is a great time to capture more audiences across our network. We’re delighted, ‘What Ability’ has chosen oOh! as the exclusive Out of Home partner and entrusted us with their first campaign. The power of using our digital assets across our Road, Street Furniture, Retail, Study and Venue Assets will allow ‘What Ability’ to reach a broad audience and create greater awareness for the campaign.”

What Ability is currently looking for new support workers across the country. There are full time and casual opportunities that can suit anyone who wants to be involved.

Please login with linkedin to comment

ARN oOH! Media What Ability

Latest News

TikTok Ad Traffic Up More Than Half While Twitter, Instagram, Facebook Clicks Decline
  • Marketing
  • Technology

TikTok Ad Traffic Up More Than Half While Twitter, Instagram, Facebook Clicks Decline

TikTok ad traffic has jumped by 51.5 per cent year-on-year last month, while ad clicks on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram dropped by around 11 per cent. The news comes as Twitter has recently rolled out its Blue subscription plan but, according to Similarweb, the signup page has attracted “well under one million” visits. It seems […]

BeReal Hits 53 Million Installs But Only 9 Per Cent of Users Open it Daily
  • Technology

BeReal Hits 53 Million Installs But Only 9 Per Cent of Users Open it Daily

Social media platform BeReal has topped more than 50 million installs from users around the world but just nine per cent of users open the app every day. The low usage comes according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower with the company claiming that BeReal’s usage trails other established social media platforms—in a previous analysis, […]

Guardian Australia Launches Podcast Series Based On Ben Roberts-Smith’s Trial
  • Media

Guardian Australia Launches Podcast Series Based On Ben Roberts-Smith’s Trial

Guardian Australia has announced the launch of Ben Roberts-Smith v the media, a special 5-episode podcast series about the Ben Roberts-Smith defamation trial. The episodes will be available from October 17, and a preview episode is available today. The podcast delves into the court case of Australia’s most decorated living soldier, who is suing three of […]

Curveball Season 3 Is Here Revealing High Profile Australians Lessons From Life
  • Media

Curveball Season 3 Is Here Revealing High Profile Australians Lessons From Life

Deadset Studios and ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network Australia announced the eagerly anticipated return of the podcast series Curveball, where high-profile Australians reveal how they confront their toughest moments in life and share stories of grit, determination and the triumph of the human spirit. Host and executive producer Kellie Riordan (pictured) is the former head of podcasts at the […]

Superunion Aids Intel And Global Gamers In Raising $100k For Charity In Gaming World Relay 2022
  • Media

Superunion Aids Intel And Global Gamers In Raising $100k For Charity In Gaming World Relay 2022

Superunion, the WPP creative company, and Intel, a global technology leader, announced that over $100k was raised for charity during Intel Gaming World Relay 2022, a global e-sports competition and charity fundraiser, to celebrate the launch of its new 13th Gen Intel Core Desktop Processors. The five-day event ran from Wednesday 28 September to Sunday 2 […]

RMIT Advertising Pitch Night 2022 Is Here After Two Years Of Absence
  • Advertising

RMIT Advertising Pitch Night 2022 Is Here After Two Years Of Absence

Having been forced to go virtual for the past two years, RMIT Advertising Pitch Night is back in-person for 2022, serving as the premier recruitment and networking event for new advertising graduates and ad industry leaders in Australia. This year, the Pitch Night will be hosted by iconic Melbourne theatre The Capitol on October 18. […]

Advertisers Set To Win Big As Industry Gears Up For The 2023 NSW State Election
  • Advertising

Advertisers Set To Win Big As Industry Gears Up For The 2023 NSW State Election

Six months out from the next NSW state election, advertisers are preparing for a major windfall in light of massive government spending in recent history. Following on from Nielsen’s mid-year report that showed political parties dominating the advertising spends for 2022 so far, hopes are high for another boom to the industry in the lead […]

PORTRAITS, ADVERTISING, COMMERICAL, PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Campaigns

Talisker Offers Unexpected One-Off Tasting Experiences With Josh Niland

Talisker single malt Scotch whisky is launching an unexpected, wild dining experience in partnership with chef Josh Niland offering a ‘Taste of Talisker’ made by the sea. Coming to life within Talisker’s Boathouse, the exclusive restaurant will be open for two days only – October 21 and 22 – nestled against a coastal backdrop on […]

The critically acclaimed first series became the biggest Sky Original drama launch on Sky Atlantic of the past five years. Set one year after the tumultuous events of series one, Gangs of London series two charts London’s map and soul being redrawn. Since the collapse of the Wallace Dumani empire, order is lacking, and the energy and chaos of a gold rush threatens the city with gangland anarchy. The Investors are viewing the city as a place of ruin and decide to intervene. Licensing a new gang to restore stability, drama instead ensues. This brutal enforcer brings a new kind of authority, coldly designed to terrorise the other gangs into submission. Anyone doing business in the city must now go through them, and our gangs must decide where their loyalties lie if they are to survive. Who will win the battle for the soul of London?
  • Media

Stan Drops Graphic Trailer For Gangs Of London Season Two

Stan today released a devastating red band trailer for the brand new season of the critically acclaimed criminal drama series Gangs of London, with the highly anticipated second season set to premiere 20 October, same day as the U.K. and only on Stan. One year after the death of Sean Wallace and the violent reckonings […]