What Ability Launches Inaugural Campaign Via oOH! Media And ARN

What Ability, an NDIS registered disability service, has partnered with oOH! Media and ARN to launch its first national marketing campaign ahead of their biggest time of the year, the summer holidays.

The national multi-channel campaign titled “We put the ‘blank’ in disability support” features over 20 professional athletes who are also What Ability support workers. It’s a star-studded line up with athletes including Maddy Proud (Co-Captain Sydney Swifts), Lauren Cheatle (Sydney Sixers), Jaime Chapman (NRLW Brisbane Broncos), Sean Keppie and Tom, Jake and Ben Trbojevic (NRL Manly Sea Eagles players).

The campaign is designed to increase awareness of the disability service to new families and encourage young Aussies to become support workers across the country. The message is dynamic and has allowed the organisation to show off what makes their support unique.

With daily creative rotations to showcase all the abilities of their participants; jet-skiing, bushwalking, bowling, a day at the beach; in habitual media including radio & OOH, the campaign also extends to cover social roadblocks across all owned and shared channels, and even further to bespoke merch and tailored social tiles for every single participant, employee, and support worker.

Lucy Garcia, What Ability G.M. said: “We’ve identified our role in the sector, putting happiness first for people living with a disability! This sector has gone through a tough two years and What Ability has come out thriving by employing young, fit and capable people who can develop a career as a support worker.

“In the disability sector, the only way to connect to families is through genuine, authentic content. This campaign only uses real life photos of our support workers with their participants on bookings. It’s 100% all real smiles and celebrates how we deliver support and put happiness first for our participants, support workers and staff.

“We’re still a very young company and decided to manage the creative process in house. This campaign would not have been possible the help of Emma Greenhalgh (Communications Design Director at Initiative), Amelia Deakin (Senior Marketing Manager at HCF), Brianna Cook (Freelance Editor), Jared Chapman (What Ability COO) and Katie Philipson (What Ability Marketing Coordinator).

“The goal over the next 2 – 3 years is to take What Ability from a fun start up to an iconic national organisation, where our hand is synonymous with inclusivity, fun and happiness for all abilities.”

What Ability’s new C.E.O. Belinda Woolford, says the campaign is poised for success due to its hyper-personalised message encompassing everyone’s own favourite moments with What Ability. “Every message and photo from everyone involved is genuine. Every part time and full time staff member, our first What Ability participant that joined in 2019, even our support worker Angus Bell who plays for the Waratahs and does bookings on the weekend has shared their most memorable moments.

“We’ve really put everything that makes What Ability special to each individual into this campaign. We can’t wait to see this campaign go live across the country.”

Tim Murphy, oOh!’s Chief Sales Officer, said we understand the importance of targeting an audience that is on the move. “Summer is a great time to capture more audiences across our network. We’re delighted, ‘What Ability’ has chosen oOh! as the exclusive Out of Home partner and entrusted us with their first campaign. The power of using our digital assets across our Road, Street Furniture, Retail, Study and Venue Assets will allow ‘What Ability’ to reach a broad audience and create greater awareness for the campaign.”

What Ability is currently looking for new support workers across the country. There are full time and casual opportunities that can suit anyone who wants to be involved.