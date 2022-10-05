Wednesday TV Wrap: The Block’s Laundry Reveal Hangs Rivals Out To Dry

Nine continues its winning streak, and last night was another victory lap for the network – The Block is certainly made of secure foundations.

Nine Network’s overall share was 32.0 per cent. Seven’s Network was 25.6 per cent. ABC Network was 17.9 per cent. The 10 Network was 17.6 per cent, and SBS grabbed 6.2 per cent.

Seven News pulled in 816,000 viewers. Nine News 819,000 viewers.

According to OzTam’s reporting, Nine’s night last night was very solid. The Block pulled in 746,000 viewers – the houses are almost finished! And now, my house looks like complete shit in comparison.

A Current Affair grabbed 681,000 viewers, and Hot Seat drew 353,000 viewers. Plus Hundred with Andy Lee earned 387,000 viewers – I love Nath Valvo!

Seven’s night was strong as well. The Chase pulled in 453,000 viewers. Home and Away grabbed 425,000 viewers, and Farmer Wants A Wife the reunion managed 532,000 viewers – Sadly, there was no screaming, fighting or hay throwing.

10’s The Project brought in 270,000 viewers – Bringing the fashion and the news! Amazing Race brought in 308,00 viewers, and Cheap Seats earned 330,000 viewers.

ABC’s night was strong, with ABC News earning 582,000. 7.30 bringing in 476,000 and Take 5 With Zan Row bringing in 348.000.