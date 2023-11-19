Webjet Rocks Multi-City Travel With Campaign Via Hase Creative Melbourne

With international travel well and truly back on the agenda for many Australians, Webjet has launched a new campaign via Hase Creative Melbourne to promote its Multi-City flight planner.

The campaign demonstrates the ease of planning a Multi-City trip via the long-suffering manager of a steampunk band, who are about to embark on their first world tour.

Webjet’s powerful technology searches thousands of flights across multiple cities worldwide to generate the cheapest, fastest or best travel itinerary.

“Traditionally, people relied on seasoned travel agents to create complex itineraries. Now, Aussies can effortlessly plan and book a Multi-City trip themselves online in minutes, thanks to Webjet’s cutting-edge automated technology,” said Webjet OTA CEO, David Galt.

Deborah Mailman narrates the “Rockumentary”, directed by Matthew McCaughey and produced by Hase Creative.

“We needed to communicate the ease and speed of booking complex itineraries on a tight budget, but also wanted have some fun with it… that’s when SteamHunk came about,” said founder & executive producer, Dave Hase.

The integrated campaign will run from November to February across digital, TV, OOH and radio. The campaign includes a mix of 30” and 15” cutdowns.

Credits:

Client: Webjet Australia

Marketing Director: Roshni Walsh

Media Buyer/Advertising Consultant: Marcus Coventry

OTA CEO Webjet: Dave Galt

Creative Production Agency: Hase Creative

Executive Producer: Dave Hase

Consulting Creative Directors: Michael Skarbek & Sandra Galiazzo

Director: Matthew McCaughey

Art Director: Sharon Little

Account Coordinator: Izzi Bennett

Cinematographer: Richard Kendall

1st AC: Austin Haigh

Line Producer: Aaron Cuthbert

Location Sound: Juan Martinez Bo

Gaffer: Jem Towsey

Lighting/Grip Assistant: Marco Fernandez

Sound Engineer: Paul McCosh

Wardrobe: Kristina Knab

HMUA: Liz Sharp

HMUA Assistant: Lucy Stephens via Academy of Makeup

Casting: Northside Casting

Catering: Kaede Cafe

Offline Editor: Ben Hall

Motion Design: Drewe Clarke

Music: via. PlayUp Music

Location: The Aviary Recording Studio