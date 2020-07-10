Weber Shandwick Chairman Ian Rumsby To Depart After 19 Years

Weber Shandwick Australia chairman Ian Rumsby is departing the business after 19 years.

Rumsby, who joined the PR firm in 2001, has served as chairman, chief strategy officer and managing director of the Australian business.

“Having worked with Weber Shandwick for the past twenty years, I have decided that the time has come for me to step down from my positions in the firm, in both Australia and the Asia Pacific region. I will leave the company at the end of this week,” Rumsby told staff in an email seen by B&T.

“My journey with this firm really has been the adventure of a lifetime and I shall miss it, and the many friends I have made along the way, deeply,” he said.

Rumsby was made chairman in 2010, before taking on the additional Asia Pacific role as chief strategy officer in 2013.

He has been working alongside current Weber Shandwick and Jack Morton group managing director Helen Graney since her appointment last year.

“Confirming that after an illustrious 20 years, Ian Rumsby will be leaving Weber Shandwick. We wish him all the success in his next chapter,” said Weber Shandwick CEO Asia Pacific Baxter Jolly.