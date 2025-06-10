MarketingNewsletter

We Scout Appointed As Strategic Communications Partner For Mudgee Region Tourism

[left to right]: Leianne Murphy, Bec Quilty, Beau Kassas, Layla Hfaid, Lori Susko, Annabelle Jones

Independent PR agency we scout has been appointed as the earned-media agency for Mudgee Region Tourism, as the destination invites Australians back to visit the award-winning region.

The appointment arrives as Mudgee Region readies a new chapter of discovery for domestic travellers. we scout will oversee PR strategy, brand storytelling, media and influencer relations, and event activations celebrating the region’s promise of “Small towns. Big experience.”

The move comes following the appointment of a new CEO for the region, with Beau Kassas stepping into the role in October, 2024. Kassas brings more than a decade of local and international marketing and public relations experience, specialising in the tourism, travel and hospitality industries.

Mudgee Region Tourism is also shifting to a new structure, introducing an innovative regional tourism organisation model that celebrates the best of both independent and council-led operations. This shift, which will see the launch of the Destination Experience Department under Mid-Western Regional Council, is designed to ensure greater alignment between tourism initiatives and broader regional priorities, guiding future decisions with the visitors’ evolving needs top of mind.

Reporting directly to the General Manager of Council, Kassas and the team can now remain laser-focused on destination marketing, destination engagement and destination services, with business operating functions streamlined to other council departments.

“It’s a big change – a structure like this has not been seen before, but we’ve never shied away from innovation. The introduction of the Destination Experience Department further highlights Council’s commitment to the longevity of tourism in the region and the growth we plan to drive over the coming decade,” said Beau Kassas, CEO, Mudgee Regional Tourism.

“The Mudgee Region is proudly small, but our ambition is anything but. Partnering with we scout gives us a PR engine as nimble and bold as the region itself. Together we’ll remind Aussies that the biggest joys in life can come from the most authentic, small-town moments.”

“We live for raw, real storytelling, and Mudgee Region delivers that in spades – micro-wineries, next-gen farmers and art where you least expect it. The diversity in offerings found in Gulgong, Kandos and Rylstone is a perfect example of that. Their ‘celebrate the small’ ethos mirrors our belief that the right story, well told, can punch far above its weight. We’re thrilled to help write the region’s next chapter,” said Annabelle Jones, co-founder and director, we scout.

Work has already commenced, with initial activations slated for the months ahead.

