We Made It! TTNQ Releases Cannes in Cairns Case Study

Amy Shapiro
By Amy Shapiro
Business Events Cairns, an initiative of Tourism Tropical North Queensland (TTNQ), has just released their case study “Who needs Cannes When You Have Cairns”.

That’s right… our inaugural Cannes in Cairns conference is officially and quite literally a success story!

“Cannes in Cairns has set the bar high for the new must-have at your next business event” the case study reads.

“The conference for advertisers, marketers and creatives was not about to let a COVID delay (or three) dampen their spirits, putting on a Pinterest-worthy display of luxe for the Welcome Party. Oh, did we say the event was sponsored by Pinterest?”

TTNQ hit the nail on the head with their summation: “The Misfits aim is to work with their sponsors to activate their participation in the event in unusual and exciting ways.”

And we can’t wait to do exactly that again in 2023 (yes, that’s a teaser).

Feature image source: LinkedIn/@Tourism Tropical North Queensland (TTNQ)

