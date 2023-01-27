We Are Warriors, R/GA, Entropico, & Garuwa Takeover Powerhouse Ultimo On 26 January
First Nations social enterprise We Are Warriors, along with R/GA, Entropico, and Garuwa took over the Powerhouse Museum in Ultimo last night to premiere “Through The Fire” and host a series of exhibitions and music performances.
The “Through The Fire” film documents Yuin artist, producer, radio host, and founder of We Are Warriors, Nooky’s own upbringing and that of other First Nations who have gone on the be successful across music, fashion, sport and beyond.
“THROUGH THE FIRE is a piece of art that tells the story of a new age movement informed by a story as old as time, our black cockatoo story, which is significant to my birthplace Nowra,” said Nooky.
The story of the black cockatoo is a white cockatoo who sacrificed himself by flying through fire in order to help people. Going through the fire was painful and torturous, but he made it out on the other side. He didn’t give up, he sang the rain. Carrying the lessons and scars, which changed his coat from white to black, he is now a symbol of hope and selflessness. In its essence, it’s a tale of persistence, unwavering strength and resilience. I went through the fire and We Are Warriors is what I carried with me. Believe me when I tell you though this is just the beginning.”
Ben Miles, VP, executive creative director, brand design & consulting APAC at R/GA added, “THROUGH THE FIRE unpacks the uncomfortable truths faced by First Nations people, but more importantly, it shifts the narrative and becomes an inspiring story of bravery, resilience and Blak excellence. The film is told through the lens of Nooky and our founding Warriors with a raw, fierce and empathetic tone — seamlessly blending the past and the present through contemporary storytelling and rap. It’s a reminder that against all odds, anything is possible. We hope it inspires Indigenous youth and reinforces that they too are Warriors.”
We Are Warriors celebrated its first anniversary yesterday and hosted more than 3,000 people at the Powerhouse Museum to see the film’s premiere, view artwork by Charlotte Allingham, aka Coffin Birth, protest photography by Luke Currie-Richardson, and performances from Nooky, Barkaa, Kobie Dee, Kanada the Loop, Mi-kaisha, Highlander, Tom Foolery, and Lil Art.
BlakPowerouse Photo Credit
Nikhil Ninan – Sonder
Credits For “Through The Fire”
Client: We Are Warriors
Founder: Nooky AKA Corey Webster
Creative Agency: R/GA
VP, Executive Creative Director, Brand Design & Consulting, APAC: Ben Miles
VP, CCO: Seamus Higgins
Senior Producer: Joel Stevens
Design Director: Henry Cook
Visual Designers: Ryan Winter + Louis Johanson
Copywriter: Leila Khoshoie
Senior Strategist: Georgia Doust
Senior Experience Designer: Johnny Cole
Technology Lead: Mike King
SVP, Managing Director: Michael Titshall
Director of Marketing & Communications: Kate Neill
Production Companies: Entropico & Garuwa
Directors: Gabriel Gasparinatos, Nooky & Kieran Satour
Stills: Evo & Rob Hockey
Executive Producer: Kieran Satour
Producers: Erin Moy & Sophia de Vries
Cinematography: Tyson Perkins
Additional cinematography: Grégoire Lière
Camera Assistant: Dan Abbot
Steadicam: Max McLachlan
Gaffer: Tom Keyes
Editor: Jodie Williams
Colourist: Matt Fezz
Music: Nooky
Sound Design & Mix: Rowan Dix
Studio location courtesy of Entropico
Camera and lighting package courtesy of The Front
Thinking Loud
PR Director: Aniela Jeffrey-Swiatek
Account Manager: Charlotte Harrison
Project Manager: Omari Elliot
GeedUp Supply
Managing Director: Beau Seywell
Production Director: Rhys Adams
