We Are Social Names Susie Hogarth As Global Head Of Cultural Insights

We Are Social is bolstering its cultural insights offering with the promotion of Susie Hogarth (lead image) to the role of global head of cultural insights.

Hogarth, the former senior research and cultural insights director for We Are Social UK, takes over the global role from Lore Oxford who has left the company. Hogarth will be on maternity leave from September.

We Are Social’s Cultural Insights practice is dedicated to understanding social behaviours within online communities and subcultures in order to help clients stay ahead of online trends, become part of the cultural conversation and remain relevant to audiences.

Since the creation of the global head of cultural insights role in 2019, We Are Social has expanded its insights offering to inform all aspects of its global operations and creative work, as clients increasingly require a culture-led approach to their communications.

Hogarth will now lead the company’s drive to innovate the practice, to further embed cultural insights throughout the global network and ensure it is core to every client brief. She reports into Mobbie Nazir, the global chief strategy officer, and will work closely with Paul Greenwood, head of research and insights.

Hogarth was promoted to the role of senior research and cultural insights director last year and first joined We Are Social in 2020 as research and cultural insights director. Prior to We Are Social, she worked at strategic insight agency Flamingo as its head of futures.

Susie Hogarth said: “It’s a hugely exciting time to be working in social media, with audience cultures and behaviours evolving at a blistering pace, and with such incredible creativity and ingenuity. I’m excited to step into the global role at We Are Social and get cracking helping our clients around the world unlock the opportunities that the next decade of digital culture brings.”

Mobbie Nazir said: “Cultural insights is going through an exciting expansion at We Are Social, and Susie is the ideal person to embed this core offering throughout our global network. Her knowledge of the cultural landscape combined with her strategic mindset allows clients to reach their full potential, ensuring they’re reaching audiences in a genuine and effective manner.”