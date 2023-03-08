We Are Social Names Ruaridh O’Donnell As Editorial Creative Director

Socially-led creative agency We Are Social has appointed Ruaridh O’Donnell (lead image) as its new editorial creative director, reporting to ECD, Ben Clare.

O’Donnell has transferred to the Sydney office from the agency’s London headquarters, after six years at the agency.

Starting out as a junior writer, Ruaridh rose through the ranks to become an Associate Editorial Director at We Are Social London, latterly leading a team of creatives in the We Are Social Sport division.

In We Are Social Sport, Ruaridh worked with global brands including adidas, Gatorade, DAZN, Mastercard, PlayStation and YouTube, focusing on activating prominent sports events such as Tokyo Olympics, UEFA Champions League, Euro 2020NE, Rugby World Cup, Australian Open, Wimbledon and more.

Prior to joining the Sports practice, Ruaridh worked across a number of clients including Audi, Lavazza and OPPO.

Scottish born O’Donnell has a depth of experience developing award winning socially-led content and campaigns that are firmly connected to culture, for the likes of adidas Running, Originals and Football.

In his new role, Ruaridh will head up and grow We Are Social’s editorial team of 10 content creators and social media managers across the agency’s full portfolio of clients including Audi, TikTok, Samsung, Foxtel, Binge, Kayo and more. The culturally connected team of social specialists create planned and reactive content across a range of calendar moments, as well as commissioning and curating content from social creators.

O’Donnell commented, “It’s great to be here in Sydney, and help Ben lead the creative team in a new chapter. Having worked in our London head office for the last six years, I’m hoping I can bring my editorial expertise to create even more ideas worth talking about, on social and beyond. It’s going to be a really exciting journey, and one that I can’t wait to get started with.”

Ben Clare added, “The scope of social seems to grow by the minute. It’s where ideas have the power to draw from culture, stop thumbs and feed a thousand stories. With such a stellar background, and deep knowledge of technology and culture, I feel there’s no one better placed to lead our editorial arm than Ruaridh. I’m genuinely thrilled at what the future holds and can’t wait for him to bring his unique talent to bear.”