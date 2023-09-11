We Are Social Expands Relationship With Colgate-Palmolive

We Are Social Expands Relationship With Colgate-Palmolive
Cristina Forlani
By Cristina Forlani
Socially-led creative agency, We Are Social, expands its relationship with the Colgate-Palmolive group after winning a competitive pitch for Colgate, ​​Hills and Palmolive.

This win comes off the back of a successful year partnering with one of the most innovative oral care brands, hello – also part of the Colgate-Palmolive group – which sees the agency delivering social-first content that drives awareness and consideration, and authentically engages the target audience.

Under the new agreement, We Are Social will be responsible for building the group’s social channels across hello, Colgate, Palmolive, and Hills, and will encompass management of organic and paid social media, as well as creator engagement.

Commenting on the appointment, We Are Social Australia CEO, Suzie Shaw, said: “We’ve enjoyed a really productive relationship with the Colgate-Palmolive team to date, and so it’s exciting for us to collaborate on a broader scale to help them really drive business growth across a number of categories.”

In choosing We Are Social, Colgate-Palmolive was looking for an agency partner that could deliver best-in-class social thinking and execution at scale, to cut through in a sector with an increasing volume of competition from social-first indie brands.

Anthony Crewes, marketing director South Pacific at Colgate-Palmolive, said: “We are thrilled to appoint We Are Social as our social media agency partner as they not only demonstrated through the pitch an unrivalled wealth of knowledge and expertise in creative and social media, but also their progressive approach and utilisation of tools and processes to be effective and nimble was a stand out. Further to this, we have always really enjoyed the attitude and passion of their team and have found our values are truly aligned, making this a strong foundation to what we know will continue to be a very successful partnership.”



