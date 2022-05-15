Wavemaker Promotes Phil Mumford To MD Of Adelaide, As Matt Hofmeyer Departs To Wavemaker HK
GroupM agency Wavemaker has promoted Phil Mumford to the role of Adelaide managing director.
Mumford will lead the agency, which has long-standing relationships with clients including Mitsubishi Motors, Government of South Australia, Bridgestone, San Remo, UniSA and South Australian Tourism, and be part of Wavemaker’s national leadership team.
Mumford joined Wavemaker Adelaide six and a half years ago as client director, before rising to the post of general manager in March 2018. As managing director he is replacing Matt Hofmeyer, who has taken up the new position of managing director of Wavemaker Hong Kong.
Prior to Wavemaker, Mumford held roles in client side, Channel Nine Adelaide and Ikon Communications. His promotion is another demonstration of Wavemaker’s commitment to nurturing career paths for its talent, through recognition, promotion and mobility.
Wavemaker Australia & New Zealand CEO Peter Vogel said: “As a key member of the Adelaide team for the past six and a half years, Phil has played a critical role in the success of our South Australian clients and the development of our people. His promotion is well deserved recognition of his immense contribution.
“At Wavemaker, we’re big believers in promoting from within – it not only rewards talented and committed people for their hard work, it also benefits our clients by ensuring continuity and the retention of valuable IP. I have no doubt Phil will continue to make an enormous and lasting positive impact on our talent, clients and business.”
Mumford added: “I am excited to be leading the dedicated and talented Adelaide team as Managing Director and to work closely with Peter Vogel and the Wavemaker leadership team, as well as the forces of nature Rose Herceg at WPP and Aimee Buchanan at GroupM, to positively provoke growth for our clients.”
Regarding Matt Hofmeyer’s relocation to Hong Kong, Peter Vogel said: “I’d like to thank Matt Hofmeyer for his longstanding service in Adelaide over the past 17 years and for his role in helping build Wavemaker Adelaide into the successful, market-leading agency it is today. Matt has a passion for GroupM’s mission of making advertising work better for people, and I’m sure he’ll have a huge impact on our business in Asia.”
