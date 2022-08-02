Wavemaker Promotes James Boardman To APAC Growth Strategy Partner

GroupM’s Wavemaker has promoted James Boardman (lead image) to APAC growth strategy partner, charged with activating Wavemaker’s provocative planning approach to create new growth opportunities for Wavemaker clients across Australia, New Zealand and APAC.

Stepping up from his current role of national strategy partner, Boardman will head up the strategic product and offering across Wavemaker and provide strategic support for local, regional and global pitches. He reports to Wavemaker chief growth and product officer James Hier.

Boardman has spent more than a decade of his career with Wavemaker, beginning in 2011 at MEC London before moving to MEC Sydney in 2014. As well as leading new business projects and driving current client growth, James has led the launch of Wavemaker’s new planning system and way of working – provocative planning – across Australia.

He has also spearheaded the rollout of Wavemaker’s Maximise – the world’s first AI-powered multi-audience planning tool – collaborating with teams in Australia and around the region. James is currently part of the global team developing the future of Maximise’s new suite of tools, allowing Wavemaker planners to fuse the entire strategic and implementation process together.

Wavemaker chief growth and product officer James Hier said: “Boardy deserves this recognition for his incredible contribution. He has been instrumental in the refinement and success of Wavemaker’s strategic offering, and his commitment and drive are unmatched. He always goes above and beyond to ensure our clients are leveraging every opportunity for growth, while ensuring our people are supported and have the tools for further development. I’m incredibly pleased that he’ll continue to play a key part in the ongoing success of our clients and our business.”

Boardman added: “I’m incredibly proud of the work that the team at Wavemaker do across our market and around the region. Finding new ways to drive growth for our clients and empowering our teams to discover new angles and approaches, fires me up every single day. I am so happy to be continuing this personal and professional journey with Wavemaker, working with some of the region’s best talent and with the world’s best brands.”

Wavemaker APAC chief growth officer Charlie Wright said: “James has been a star performer in every role he’s taken on. He’s super smart, curious and collaborative, with a real drive to help our teams develop as well as being a key author of our global planning approach, Provocative Planning. I’m so excited to see him take on this new challenge, joining a stellar leadership team in Australia & New Zealand.”