Wavemaker Promotes James Boardman To APAC Growth Strategy Partner

Wavemaker Promotes James Boardman To APAC Growth Strategy Partner
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



GroupM’s Wavemaker has promoted James Boardman (lead image) to APAC growth strategy partner, charged with activating Wavemaker’s provocative planning approach to create new growth opportunities for Wavemaker clients across Australia, New Zealand and APAC.

Stepping up from his current role of national strategy partner, Boardman will head up the strategic product and offering across Wavemaker and provide strategic support for local, regional and global pitches. He reports to Wavemaker chief growth and product officer James Hier.

Boardman has spent more than a decade of his career with Wavemaker, beginning in 2011 at MEC London before moving to MEC Sydney in 2014. As well as leading new business projects and driving current client growth, James has led the launch of Wavemaker’s new planning system and way of working – provocative planning – across Australia.

He has also spearheaded the rollout of Wavemaker’s Maximise – the world’s first AI-powered multi-audience planning tool – collaborating with teams in Australia and around the region. James is currently part of the global team developing the future of Maximise’s new suite of tools, allowing Wavemaker planners to fuse the entire strategic and implementation process together.

Wavemaker chief growth and product officer James Hier said: “Boardy deserves this recognition for his incredible contribution. He has been instrumental in the refinement and success of Wavemaker’s strategic offering, and his commitment and drive are unmatched. He always goes above and beyond to ensure our clients are leveraging every opportunity for growth, while ensuring our people are supported and have the tools for further development. I’m incredibly pleased that he’ll continue to play a key part in the ongoing success of our clients and our business.”

Boardman added: “I’m incredibly proud of the work that the team at Wavemaker do across our market and around the region. Finding new ways to drive growth for our clients and empowering our teams to discover new angles and approaches, fires me up every single day. I am so happy to be continuing this personal and professional journey with Wavemaker, working with some of the region’s best talent and with the world’s best brands.”

Wavemaker APAC chief growth officer Charlie Wright said: “James has been a star performer in every role he’s taken on. He’s super smart, curious and collaborative, with a real drive to help our teams develop as well as being a key author of our global planning approach, Provocative Planning. I’m so excited to see him take on this new challenge, joining a stellar leadership team in Australia & New Zealand.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

james boardman wavemaker

Latest News

TEAM LEWIS Promotes Jennifer Greatrex To Managing Director
  • Marketing

TEAM LEWIS Promotes Jennifer Greatrex To Managing Director

TEAM LEWIS, the global marketing agency, announced today the appointment of Jennifer Greatrex as managing director of its Australian business, taking over from Steven Reilly who hands over leadership of TEAM LEWIS Australia after six years with the agency. Fairil Yeo, SVP, APAC at TEAM LEWIS said: “Together with the team, Jennifer will continue the […]

Westfield Queensland Set To Use 100% Renewable Energy
  • Marketing

Westfield Queensland Set To Use 100% Renewable Energy

Scentre Group has signed an agreement with CleanCo, the Queensland Government-owned renewables, low emissions, and hydro company, to source electricity from 100 per cent renewable sources for its Queensland portfolio of Westfield Living Centres from 2025. Scentre Group CFO and CEO-Elect Elliott Rusanow said the agreement is consistent with Scentre Group’s transition plan to achieve […]

Tag Boost Social Media With L&A Social Acquisition
  • Media

Tag Boost Social Media With L&A Social Acquisition

Tag, a global creative production partner to brands and agencies, has announced the acquisition of social media agency L&A Social. Sydney-headquartered L&A Social is a strategic creative social media agency working with international brands, including Volkswagen, Unilever, Ampol, Henkell-Freixenet and many more. Founded in 2012, L&A Social partners with clients to build authentic communities across […]

Peter Fraser Assumes Senior Post At Edelman Global Advisory Australia Unit
  • Marketing

Peter Fraser Assumes Senior Post At Edelman Global Advisory Australia Unit

Veteran Australian corporate affairs, community engagement, and government communications leader Peter Fraser (lead image) has joined Edelman Global Advisory (EGA) as senior advisor and head of the Australia unit of this newly established public affairs and government relations arm of the world’s leading communications firm. Fraser, who most recently served as chief of staff to […]

Edge Interns Surprise With Results International Pitch Win
  • Marketing

Edge Interns Surprise With Results International Pitch Win

Edge’s 2022 Intern program for university students in their final year culminated this month with a real pitch to a pro bono client, Results International (Australia), with the pitch finishing with the client agreeing to launch a new fundraising event using one of the group’s ideas. The interns collaborated over the course of an eight […]

BlokeVote Celebrates 10 Years With Special Report
  • Media

BlokeVote Celebrates 10 Years With Special Report

Celebrating ten years in the game, BlokeVote has given insight into what they’ve learnt in their Celebrating 10 Years of BlokeVote Report. The report covers how blokes have changed in ten years and how brands can leverage this to build stronger connections with the Blokes in their target markets. Featuring 15 pages of easy-to-digest insights, […]

Optus Rolls Out Ads On Wheels In WA
  • Campaigns

Optus Rolls Out Ads On Wheels In WA

Optus stores in Regional WA have commenced a new outdoor transit campaign with Ads On Wheels to specifically target communities in and around Bunbury, Busselton, Kalgoorlie, Albany and Geraldton. Paul O’Neill, Optus territory general manager – Regional WA, said he was pleased to partner with Ads on Wheels to promote the Optus brand across regional […]

The Brands That Braved Splendour
  • Campaigns

The Brands That Braved Splendour

Do you only attend rock musical festivals for the corporate brand activations? Get jiggy to this Splendour shakedown.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Veridooh Heads To The UK As Part Of Global Expansion
  • Advertising

Veridooh Heads To The UK As Part Of Global Expansion

Australian adtech company Veridooh has launched in the UK as part of its plans to take its independent out-of-home (OOH) verification solution to new markets around the world. Veridooh’s patent-pending, proprietary solution, SmartCreativeTM, independently collects all the data needed to track, measure, and verify the performance of DOOH campaigns. Founded in 2019 by Mo Moubayed […]