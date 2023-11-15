Wavemaker Promotes Brooke Major To Mitsubishi Leading Role

GroupM agency Wavemaker has promoted Brooke Major to the position of Client Lead Mitsubishi Motors, tasked with driving the execution of how the agency positively provokes growth for the popular automotive brand.

Lead image: Brooke Major and Phil Mumford

Major will oversee Wavemaker’s continued stewardship of the Mitsubishi brand as the agency seeks to unlock new sources of growth through data, harnessing the benefits of GroupM’s wider data and tech capability.

She has close to two decades of media agency experience across clients, including the Government of South Australia, Bridgestone and Weber Barbecues. Major has been with Wavemaker for seven years where in her previous role as Marketplace Director, she was responsible for leading activation and investment across the Mitsubishi account as well as other Wavemaker Adelaide clients. Major’s promotion comes after Wavemaker’s retention of the Mitsubishi media account following a lengthy pitch process, extending one of Australia’s most enduring business partnerships spanning over 50 years.

“Brooke is an exceptional client and team leader who will bring positive provocation to everything we do for Mitsubishi. I am thrilled that we have someone of Brooke’s calibre to lead our partnership with the Adelaide market’s largest media client and to steer Mitsubishi into the future,” said Wavemaker Adelaide managing director Phil Mumford.

“We are very much looking forward to continuing to work with Brooke in her new role. She has proven to be an asset for Wavemaker and for our business in her previous role as Marketplace Director, and we know she will bring more value as our Client Lead,” said Mitsubishi Motors’ general manager of marketing and corporate affairs, Sam Wight.

“I am truly very grateful to be given the opportunity to lead an amazing group of people working on the Mitsubishi account at Wavemaker. This 50-year partnership between the two brands is iconic and I am excited to be a part of the next era of amplifying Mitsubishi’s story in new and compelling ways,” said Major.

Wavemaker’s partnership with Mitsubishi is one of the most established and enduring business partnerships in Australia, while recent new business wins for the Adelaide office include biopharmaceutical company Immuron, insurance broker OBIB and women’s health charity Liptember Foundation.