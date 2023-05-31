Wavemaker & Palmolive Shine A Light On First Nations Growers

Palmolive is shining a light on the under-representation of First Nations People in the native agricultural sector by redirecting its Skin Food supply chain to include First Nations growers.

Native foods are synonymous with First Nations People, culture and ancestral heritage. By consciously sourcing the native ingredients for its Skin Food range from First Nations growers and suppliers, Palmolive is aiming to inspire other brands and companies to follow its example.

Wavemaker is helping spread the message with a media campaign that includes a 20% budget allocation to SBS-owned NITV free-to-air channel, which broadcasts programming produced and presented largely by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

Through a long-form content series with NITV, Palmolive is sharing the stories of three First Nations growers – Dominic Smith, Auntie Pat Torres and Dan Newchurch – shining a light on their native Australian ingredients, traditional agricultural practices and connection to land. The series will culminate with three 3-minute spots during NAIDOC Week (2-9 July).

The broader brand campaign, featuring indigenous actor and Skin Food enthusiast Miranda Tapsell, is running on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Colgate-Palmolive Senior Brand Manager Kate Johnson said: “Although the native food industry is expected to double between 2020 and 2025, First Nations representation is sadly low, with industry bodies suggesting it is less than 2%. More than a campaign, this initiative is about driving positive change and we’re incredibly proud to help share the voices of some of the industry’s most inspirational leaders. By partnering with First Nations growers, we hope to set off a domino effect among companies like ours, which will provide new opportunities for indigenous communities.”

Wavemaker Group Client Director Laura Brady added: “Palmolive challenged us to build awareness of its new partnership with First Nation growers and encourage consumers to consciously choose to use the Palmolive Skin Food range within their everyday lives. At present Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples represent 3.3 per cent of the Australian population but less than 0.3 per cent of advertising is invested in media dedicated to reaching these audiences. To go beyond the three per cent, we chose to invest 20 per cent of our total media budget with NITV, one of Australia’s most credible channels, to demonstrate that Palmolive is genuine about enacting change.”

The Palmolive Skin Food 3-minute spots will air during Yokayi Footy programming across NAIDOC Week 2-9 July.

CREDITS

Director: Cornel Ozies Executive & Creative Director: Andrew Coyle Production platform: Genero Creative agency: We Believe Media agency: Wavemaker

Research agency: Kantar Music composition: Tristan Barton DOP: David Guest Editor: Trevor Holcomb Producer: Jake Coombes Executive Producer: Jason Byrne