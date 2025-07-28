Wattie’s Helps Young Kiwis Navigate Dinner In New Integrated Campaign Via Curious Nation

Wattie’s is hoping to solve lunch and dinnertime conundrums for young Kiwis with a new integrated campaign creatively led by brand activation agency Curious Nation and Kraft Heinz’s internal agency, The Kitchen.

Wattie’s ‘Got You’ reframes frozen meals as the everyday hero of flatting life, when life throws us a curveball – it’s faster than takeaways and quicker than cheese toasties. Building on Wattie’s long-running brand platform ‘Feed the Love’, it showcases the convenience of Wattie’s frozen meals for a new generation in the moments they need them the most.

The iconic Kiwi brand has teamed up with MILKRUN to deliver bonus ‘Wattie’s frozen meal bundles’ straight to the doors of hungry flatmates in minutes.

During the first phase, MILKRUN will deliver more than 2,500 flatties packs, each containing three Wattie’s frozen snack meals to eligible MILKRUN NZ users in suburbs across Auckland, Wellington, Canterbury, Waikato, and Dunedin. It will be accompanied by four weeks of MILKRUN-led bundle offers and digital promotions.

Gareth Brock, head of strategy at Curious Nation, said: “This idea was all about showing up for young Kiwis in a way that feels real and relatable. We didn’t want to lecture them about planning, but we wanted to celebrate the chaos of flatting life and meet it with something fun, fast and genuinely useful. ‘Wattie’s Got You’ gave us the creative platform to reframe frozen meals as the unsung heroes of those unpredictable moments. Delivering them straight to the doorstep through MILKRUN made the idea tangible, memorable and shareable.”

Andrew Donegan, managing director of Wattie’s, said: “Wattie’s frozen meals are made for the days when you’re exhausted, busy or just forgot to plan. This campaign speaks directly to young Kiwis showing that frozen doesn’t mean compromise, it means convenience, speed, and seriously tasty food that has your back when life gets hectic.”

In its latest work for Wattie’s, Curious Nation developed the creative platform and brokered the partnership with MILKRUN. Wattie’s in-house agency, The Kitchen, developed the creative concept to execution, with production by ANTI. It is being amplified through TVNZ+, out of home, in-store activation and social.