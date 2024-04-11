WA’s Ad Industry Visits Salvos Oasis House, Targets $150k In Oasis Ball Fundraiser

WA’s Ad Industry Visits Salvos Oasis House, Targets $150k In Oasis Ball Fundraiser
Arvind Hickman
By Arvind Hickman



More than 25 industry representatives attended the Salvation Army’s Oasis House to learn more about the charity’s efforts to help support disadvantaged youth.

Lead image: WA ad execs attend Oasis House to learn more about it helps disadvantaged young people.

 

The industry gathered at Oasis House in Mirrabooka to learn more about how the industry’s fundraising efforts have supported Oasis House, which is designed to provide young people affected by parents’ or guardian’s alcohol or drug addiction a safe and stable environment and help them transition to independent living.

The Salvation Army’s Oasis Project supports young people between the ages of 16 and 25 who are marginalised and disadvantaged, many of whom have been sleeping rough, couch surfing, or living in unstable and unsafe arrangements. 

During the visit to Oasis House, attendees heard first-hand experiences of how the existence of the Oasis House, and other initiatives provided by the Salvation Army, changed their lives. Zac and Minnie, who are beneficiaries of Salvation Army care, shared the personal stories of bouncing between foster care providers from birth, living on the streets, and drugs and alcohol addiction before The Salvation Army was able to provide them with a bed and a place to call home.

Funds raised by WA’s advertising industry through the Oasis Ball helps others like Zac and Minnie.

Watch: stories from attendees on their experience attending Oasis House at the video.

“We have an ambition raise $150,000 to support The Salvation Army and Oasis House at this year’s Oasis Ball, but we also wanted to remind the broader industry beyond this one evening that we are a force for good and can have a positive impact on our community. That is why we invited the industry to attend Oasis House and why we have created a video to spread the word of the work we are doing,” Oasis Committee Chair Michelle Testa said.

“I’ve been beyond thrilled to hear the stories of the morning getting back into offices and the shift in broader understanding of what we are aiming to achieve. It is a powerful moment to realise just how much our industry can do beyond our day-to-day work for clients to create very real and meaningful change.”

The Oasis Ball will take place at Crown Towers Perth on 17 May. Tickets can be purchased here.




Salvation Army

