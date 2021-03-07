Voting For B&T’s 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Awards Is Now Open!
The entries for B&T‘s 2021 30 Under 30 Awards have, tragically, closed for another year. Now though (drumroll please), you can vote for our People’s Choice award!
In the time-honoured tradition of award shows across the globe, we’re handing over voting power to you, the people. Use it wisely.
The People’s Choice award is exactly what it says on the tin: the power is in your hands to vote for the entrant who you think is most deserving. The entrant with the most votes wins, and will take home the one and only People’s Choice gong at this year’s 30 Under 30 awards in April.
Last year, Max Weipeng Yang from China Social Solutions (pictured below) claimed the prize after a nail-biting, neck and neck battle through the polls.
If you want to win, now is the time to start cracking out the campaign hats and political strategists. Beg, borrow (but please don’t steal) to get as many votes as you can – and remember, B&T does NOT approve of hacking. If we catch any cheating, you will be disqualified,
This year’s voting for the People’s Choice category will close on Friday 26th of March 2021 at 5pm, so there’s no time to waste!
You can VOTE HERE for as many people as you like, but remember, you can only vote in the poll once before it disappears into the ether. With great power comes great responsibility, etc etc.
The People’s Choice winner will be revealed at the 2021 30 Under 30 awards, taking place on Thursday 15th April at The Factory Theatre. You can buy tickets here.
Thank you to our wonderful sponsors for making this year’s 30 Under 30 event happen!
Featured Image: iStock/wildpixel
