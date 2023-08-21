Vodafone & Live Nation Team Up To Give Fans Exclusive Gig Access

Vodafone has partnered with Live Nation and its joint venture partner Secret Sounds, in a new partnership to give customers presale access to huge gigs in Australia.

First up through the partnership, Vodafone customers will get exclusive presale access for tickets to see The Weeknd touring Australia in November 2023. More local and international superstar artists will be announced as they bring their tours down under. Vodafone customers will also have the chance to win curated live music experiences, whether it’s a backstage pass, rockstar treatment or meeting their favourite artists.

Live Nation and Secret Sounds have recently toured some of the world’s most recognisable artists including, Harry Styles, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Gorillaz, The 1975 and Kendrick Lamar.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Live Nation and bring our customers closer to the music acts they love. With live events and experiences in huge demand, and fans eager to see their favourite artists more than ever before, we’re offering Vodafone customers first access to tickets and unforgettable experiences with the musicians that they love,” said Kieran Cooney, group executive, TPG Telecom.

Greg Segal, president, brand & marketing partnerships ANZ, Live Nation, added, “Our research tells us that music is the leading passion point for many Australians. Through our partnership, Vodafone will provide unrivalled experiences for its customers by offering them exclusive access to Australia’s most anticipated live acts. It’s a great time for Vodafone to establish a major partnership in music with the demand for concerts and festivals at record levels.”

As part of the new partnership, Vodafone will also support the next generation of Australian musicians as the presenting partner of Ones to Watch, Live Nation’s discovery platform for emerging artists. Ones to Watch helps artists reach audiences domestically and globally and has played a role in the careers of artists including Dua Lipa, Halsey, LANY, and LÉON, among many others.