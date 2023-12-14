VMO And Val Morgan Digital Promote Two In Sales Team

VMO and Val Morgan Digital have announced two senior leadership promotions: Liam O’Meara to Val Morgan digital national sales director and Alex Anthony NSW sales director of VMO.

O’Meara started with Val Morgan Cinema in 2016 in the role of group sales manager before taking on the role of NSW Sales Director of VMO in 2019.

Last year, O’Meara took on the role of general manager, of outdoor and digital Sales NSW, where he was responsible for driving deeper collaboration across the VMO and Val Morgan digital sales team and campaign solutions.

In his new role, O’Meara will be responsible for leading the sales team, developing and driving sales strategies to accelerate revenue growth across Val Morgan Digital’s properties, reporting to Brian Florido, managing director.

O’Meara said he was excited to lead the Val Morgan digital team in the next stage of growth.

“Over the last few years, Val Morgan Digital has seen significant growth with the network going from strength to strength with the addition BuzzFeed and Tasty, carving and fortifying its position to become the number one digital publisher in Australia for the 14- 39 demographic. I’m thrilled to step into the role of National sales director during this exciting phase of expansion.”

Brian Florido said during the last year of working across both VMO and Val Morgan Digital as GM of NSW Sales, Liam made a significant impact and was excited to see him spearhead the sales team.

“We’re delighted to announce Liam’s appointment as national sales director to lead our exceptional sales team,” he said in a statement.

“Over the past year, Liam has played a pivotal role in fostering collaboration across Val Morgan Digital and VMO, and we’re thrilled to have such a well-respected individual step into the role of national sales director to lead our sales team and continue driving positive outcomes for our clients.”

Geoff Cochrane, national sales director of VMO added “Liam has made an incredible impact within his roles of NSW sales director and general manager of Outdoor and Digital Sales NSW at VMO, and we couldn’t be more excited for him to take on the opportunity to lead the Val Morgan Digital sales team nationally.”

“We’re equally as excited to see Alex Anthony step into the role leading our NSW sales team. Over the last five years, Alex has made an immense contribution and impact across not only the NSW team, but the entire business. Alex is the perfect person to tackle the role and we’re thrilled to see him continue his progression within VMO.”

Alex Anthony started his career in Outdoor advertising in 2018 as an account manager at VMO.

Prior to VMO, Alex Anthony’s experience spanned media sales recruitment, creative solutions in radio, and digital solutions in London.

In 2020, he was promoted to group sales manager and was awarded the Media i NSW OOH Person of the Year.

He was also awarded the OMA (Outdoor Media Association) Emerging Leader Award in 2022.

In Alex Anthony’s new position, he will report to Geoff Cochrane, national sales director of VMO.

Alex Anthony, NSW sales director VMO said “I am honoured to take on the role of NSW sales director leading our very talented NSW sales team, and to continue building strong, lasting relationships with our partners and clients.”

Both promotions are effective 1 January 2024.