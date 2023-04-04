VMLY&R’s Paul Nagy Promoted To Chief Creative Officer Of APAC

VMLY&R’s Paul Nagy Promoted To Chief Creative Officer Of APAC
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
VMLY&R has announced the promotion of Paul Nagy (lead image), chief creative officer Australia & New Zealand (AUNZ) to chief creative officer APAC,’ in recognition of his success and creative achievements across AUNZ.

Nagy’s new role will have him overseeing 21 offices across 10 countries throughout Asia and AUNZ. He’ll help strengthen client partnerships and create deeper connections between brands and their audiences through storytelling and creative innovation. With visibility on the agency’s client partners in both Asia and AUNZ, Nagy will have the unique ability to drive greater creative consistency for brands operating across the region.

Nagy has over two decades of experience and has been awarded at every major International creative show. He first joined the agency as chief creative officer of legacy brand Y&R, before being elevated to chief creative officer of Australia & New Zealand at VMLY&R in 2018. Nagy’s recent promotion results from his commitment and impressive creative vision. His long-term dedication continues to inspire global growth for the agency, including several multi-market new business wins.

Paul Nagy said: “My job is a simple one – support the amazing talent we have in our network and let them be the best they can be. I’m incredibly lucky to work with such a talented team across Australia and New Zealand, and I’m already impressed with the capability and firepower we have across the rest of Asia. I’m absolutely thrilled to take on such an exciting, extended role.”

Yi-Chung Tay, CEO, VMLY&R in Asia added: “We are extremely excited and pleased to be working even closer with Paul in his new role. Those of us in Asia who have worked with him before know first- hand his ability to bring substantial impact, not just to the creative work, but to the business and teams he works with. Paul has consistently been able to move the needle for VMLY&R, converting pitches into wins and delivering strong work that garners industry recognition. With Paul’s guidance and inspiration across APAC, VMLY&R will be swinging bigger this year.”

