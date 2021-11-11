VMLY&R Promote Kieran Moroney To Creative Director
VMLY&R have promoted Kieran Moroney from associative creative director to creative director.
The promotion follows Moroney’s Gold Lion winning Future Without Change campaign for Monash University and the Lost in Translation campaign for Defence Force Recruiting.
Moroney (featured image) said: “I love working here. There’s a legacy of creativity running through the place that makes anything possible.”
“We live up to that by consistently making work that stands up on the world stage.
“So, here’s to our team that make it all possible, you’re curious, clever and especially kind. It’s an honour to play a part in leading the agency forward.”
Jake Barrow, Group ECD, VMLY&R Sydney & Melbourne, said: “I couldn’t be prouder of the achievements Kieran has made while at VMLY&R.”
“He rocks up every day and aims to make the best work in the world – you couldn’t ask for more. But we also like that he drops a Gold Lion on the front desk every couple of years too.
On top of Moroney’s promotion, the agency have also hired three of this year’s Top Ten Award School graduates. Taylor Aranki will join as art director, while Charlie Dejean and Andrew Bao joins as junior creative team.
Barrow continued: “This promotion, coupled with a new injection of talent from one of the best Award School crops I’ve seen in the last few years, sets us up for even more success for our clients in 2022. I’m looking forward to getting stuck into it with them all.”
Please login with linkedin to commentVMLY&R
Latest News
Virgin Australia Becomes First Aussie Airline To Launch A TikTok Account
Virgin Australia has become the first Australian airline to get down with the kids and launch a TikTok account. This comes as the recently relaunched airline moves to create more connections with its heartland customers, as well as reach new audiences. The Virgin Australia account has notched up almost two-million views since its first TikTok post in August and promises […]
Martin Sorrell’s S4 Capital Sees Q3 Spike Thanks To “Whopper” Clients
Sir Martin could retire to his luxury mansion or he could continue to just piss WPP off. Sir Martin chooses the latter.
“It’s Always About The Money!” Mark Latham Unleashes On Lisa Wilkinson Under Parliamentary Privilege
B&T warns this article contains both Mark Latham and Mark Latham being an offensive dick.
Broadsign Hires Jonny Richardson To Lead Australian Rollout Of Its DOOH Ad Buying Platform, Campsite
Digital-out-of-home (DOOH) marketing technology developer Broadsign, today announced the hire of Jonny Richardson as Director of Business Development, APAC. Joining Broadsign from Living Image Media, where he was sales director, Richardson (pictured) brings a wealth of experience, expertise, and relationships across both media agencies and publishers. In the new role, Richardson will help drive Broadsign’s […]
adidas Forum Disrupts Creative Processes To Empower Gen-Z Creators With Andpeople
adidas has handed over the creative reigns to the next generation who are turning an open mindset into a way of life.
RMIT University Announces The Media Store As New Media Agency Partner
Thinking of enrolling in an online course only to drop out after three weeks? B&T uses and recommends RMIT.
M+C Partners Appoints Tracey Sen As CEO
media, PR and investor relations consultancy, Media and Capital Partners, has appointed Tracey Sen to the role of chief executive officer to lead the company into a new phase of growth following a record profit in FY2021. A proud Wiradjuri woman, Sen joins M+C Partners from GFG Alliance, an international group of businesses across energy […]
Nine’s Fortunes Soar Post Lockdown, As 9Now Revenues Predicted To Boom By 45%
Once again Nine delivers a very polished AGM. Still no news on Ray 'Rabbits' Warren's retirement, however.
King Kyle Gets Reprimand Live On Air By A Hollywood Publicist
Sandilands continuing to make a fool of himself live on air. The very reason he gets paid such a monster salary.
Casefile True Crime Knocks Hamish & Andy Off Top Spot In Triton’s Podcast Ranker
B&T resisting calls to resume our fortnightly podcast following absolutely no calls to resume our fortnightly podcast.
“I’ve Got Some Seriously Long Nipples”: Tinder Recruits Love Island Australia’s Newest Bombshell, NSW Carpenter Hugh
B&T would like to apologise for initially contributing this "long nipples" headline to Nine chairman Peter Costello.
Famous Aussie Faces Unite For New UNICEF Campaign Calling For Vaccine Equity
Well-known Australians have rallied together to make a video supporting the biggest vaccine drive in history to deliver three billion COVID-19 vaccines to countries in need.
Justin Bieber Ad Libs His Way Through Goofy Donut Ad
The Biebs has taken to flogging donuts and, in doing so, mercifully saving us all from his music.
Wednesday TV Wrap: Tom Gleeson Proves To Be TV Gold, As Hard Quiz Tops Entertainment
Tom Gleeson continuing to stick it to his Gold Logie detractors as Hard Quiz does the business for the ABC.
Reckitt Hygiene And Host/Havas Go All Natural In New Campaign For Plant-Based Aerogard
Feel better about God's planet while killing God's creatures with new plant-based Aerogard.
nbn Shows Aussies That The Internet Is Now “Made For More” In New Campaign Via BWM isobar, Sydney.
The nbn joins toilet paper, booze & petrol in brands that don't need to advertise because we're going to use it anyway.
Study Finds Aussie Comms Agencies Sadly Lacking On Cultural Diversity
New report appears to confirm B&T's suspicions that everyone who works at comms agencies is named Hannah or Madeline.
Isentia Releases New Platform
Leading media monitoring, intelligence and insights solution provider, Isentia, has released its new SaaS platform to its extensive customer base. Designed with users at the centre of every decision, it is a simple and powerful tool which provides more ways to customise the media monitoring experience and the ability to understand coverage of relevant topics […]
Simonds Homes Partners With TV Personality Shelley Craft
Regan Bembridge, National Marketing Manager, Simonds Homes announced today that along with being a proud sponsor of the latest season of The Block, the company are thrilled to announce their partnership with television presenter and personality, Shelley Craft.
RSL Queensland Collaborates With Outdoor Media Association For Remembrance Day
This Remembrance day, RSL Queensland is teaming up with Outdoor Media Association (OMA) for digital Out of Home displays at 11am. For one minute, Queenslanders will be prompted by seven thousand large displays showing the RSL’s message to remember veterans who served and lost their lives in wars and conflicts. Adding his support to the […]
Google Search Data Reveals Australia’s Most Popular Fashion Brand Of 2021 Is (Drumroll Please)…..Nike!
Australia's most Googled fashion brands are in and it'll make difficult reading for Lowes Menswear and Noni B.
Alpha Digital Melbourne Appoints Sam McConnell To Commercial Director
Alpha Digital has confirmed the appointment of former Power Retail GM and group account director at The Monkeys, Sam McConnell, to head up its growth in Melbourne. Joining the independent marketing agency as the new commercial director, McConnell explains that he is excited to keep building Alpha Digital’s growing and national roster of clients within […]
Pinterest Releases New Research About How Aussies Are Prepping For Christmas
Pinterest has released new data showcasing what Aussies are searching for online. With supply chain shortages front-of-mind for shoppers, the key trend this holiday season is that consumers are shopping early. Holiday searches are already 43x greater and Pinterest has revealed how businesses can reach generations of consumers and create a festive shopping experience that […]
Street Artist Scottie Marsh Joins Hawke’s Brewing Co
After delivering a series of large-scale murals for Hawke’s Brewing Co., acclaimed street artist, Scottie Marsh, has been snared by the independent Australian beer company as head of cultural insights. The role will see Marsh reporting directly to Hawke’s co-founders, Nathan Lennon and David Gibson. Gibson said, “after working with Scottie on a few successful […]
Three Tips To Power Business Growth On Instagram
Instagram For Dummies is a full 240-page read. Meanwhile this handy tome is done & dusted in a sprightly four minutes.
DDB Sydney Nabs Ogilvy’s Jenny Mak For Creative Partner Role
DDB continuing with its impressive spate of hires. Doing nothing to quell the 'great resignation' debate either.
NOVA Gets Festive With A Christmas Station Hosted By Kylie!
In an Australian radio first, NOVA Entertainment launches a Christmas streaming station hosted by Kylie Minogue – “Kylie Christmas.“ NOVA Entertainment has built a radio station to house all of the listeners favourite Christmas songs, hosted by global pop icon Kylie Minogue. On-air now until Saturday 25 December. Kylie Christmas will provide the perfect soundtrack to […]
GameDay Announces Global Partnership With Pickstar
GameDay, the leading provider of digital solutions to international, national, grassroots and professional sporting organisations across Australia, United Kingdom, Europe, Asia and New Zealand, has announced a global partnership with Pickstar. The partnership will see Pickstar integrate its talent marketplace into the GameDay online platform from mid-November to enable GameDay clients to easily and efficiently […]
“Where Words Fail, Music Speaks…Keep The Aux Cord Close!”: Audio Network’s Advice For The B&T Awards MCs
B&T's chatting with Audio Network’s Troy Barrott on B&T Awards, the power of audio, but sadly not ABBA's new album.
Kirsty Muddle To Lead Dentsu’s Creative Operations Across Australia & NZ
B&T is proud to say we broke Kirsty's departure yesterday. We're even prouder to say we got most of the details right.