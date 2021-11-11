VMLY&R Promote Kieran Moroney To Creative Director

VMLY&R Promote Kieran Moroney To Creative Director
VMLY&R have promoted Kieran Moroney from associative creative director to creative director.

The promotion follows Moroney’s Gold Lion winning Future Without Change campaign for Monash University and the Lost in Translation campaign for Defence Force Recruiting.

Moroney (featured image) said: “I love working here. There’s a legacy of creativity running through the place that makes anything possible.”

“We live up to that by consistently making work that stands up on the world stage.

“So, here’s to our team that make it all possible, you’re curious, clever and especially kind. It’s an honour to play a part in leading the agency forward.”

Jake Barrow, Group ECD, VMLY&R Sydney & Melbourne, said: “I couldn’t be prouder of the achievements Kieran has made while at VMLY&R.”

“He rocks up every day and aims to make the best work in the world – you couldn’t ask for more. But we also like that he drops a Gold Lion on the front desk every couple of years too.

On top of Moroney’s promotion, the agency have also hired three of this year’s Top Ten Award School graduates. Taylor Aranki will join as art director, while Charlie Dejean and Andrew Bao joins as junior creative team.

Barrow continued: “This promotion, coupled with a new injection of talent from one of the best Award School crops I’ve seen in the last few years, sets us up for even more success for our clients in 2022. I’m looking forward to getting stuck into it with them all.”

