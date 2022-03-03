VMLY&R Announces Raft Of New Hires Across Key Australian Offices

VMLY&R Announces Raft Of New Hires Across Key Australian Offices
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



VMLY&R has announced 14 new hires across its Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney offices, including four senior roles in strategy, creative, experience design and business management, following the agency’s strong start to 2022.

“We’ve had a fantastic start to 2022, with exciting expansion of several client partnerships and new business wins in Auckland, Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and Wellington,” said VMLY&R Australia and New Zealand CEO, Thomas Tearle.

“We’ve taken this opportunity to both invest in our team and to add to our capability with these new appointments. Steve, Erin, Vanessa and Franc bring exceptional talent and more importantly are just awesome humans who’ll take us towards the next stage in our journey. I’m so pleased to welcome them to VMLY&R Australia and New Zealand.”

Award winning experience designer, Steve Mair (featured image, far left), joins VMLY&R Brisbane as head of customer experience. For over 20 years, Mair has been delivering work for clients across the government, finance, pharmaceutical, health and tech sectors. He has won awards both nationally and internationally, including BADC, AIMIA awards, Cannes Lions, Effies, and a best of show at the digital w3 awards.

“I have been impressed by the work produced by VMLY&R in Australia and New Zealand over the past couple of years. I can’t wait to join the rapidly growing team and continue building connected experiences for brands across the region,” said Mair.

Erin Hunter (centre, left) joins the team as Australia and New Zealand business director, where she will be responsible for developing and executing commerce strategy and plans for key clients.

Hunter joins VMLY&R from MKTG, where she led the shopper and experiential offering, working with brands across FMCG, Pharma and Beverage sectors.

Hunter also brings experience in the diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) spaces, having worked with organisations such as R U OK? And Black Dog Institute.

Vanessa Tout (far right) joins as client services director for VMLY&R’s Melbourne office. This strategic hire comes as the agency invests in bolstering its CX skills.

Tout boasts over 15 years’ experience working at agencies in the UK, Australia and New Zealand including Isobar and Digitas. She brings with her a wealth of knowledge and expertise in digital transformation strategies, marketing campaigns and brand and commerce platforms.

Finally, VMLY&R Brisbane group account director, François-Xavier Hafner (centre, right) joins the team from CHE Proximity, where he spent over three years leading work for AGL and La Trobe university.

Prior to this, Hafner worked at several London agencies, including Grey, Havas and BBH, where he won the Creative Grand Prix for Audi ‘Clowns’.

The other ten roles span production, social, account management, user experience, technology and creative sectors.

Please login with linkedin to comment

VMLY&R

Latest News

Happy Pride month banner for lgbt rights or social issues event. Colorful rainbow heart and thumb up in black social media interaction cloud, symbol for homosexual love, marriage, partnership sex
  • Advertising
  • Campaigns
  • Marketing

Does Adland Rain On Mardi Gras’ Parade?

If there's a brand that's always stood by the Mardi Gras it's $2 shops for selling glitter, fairy wings & feather boas.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Tinder Australia Launches The “Big Rainbow Project” To Connect With The Regional LGBTQIA+ Community
  • Campaigns
  • Media

Tinder Australia Launches The “Big Rainbow Project” To Connect With The Regional LGBTQIA+ Community

In a larger-than-life show of support for the regional LGBTQIA+ community, Tinder has unveiled its latest Australian initiative, the Big Rainbow Project. The Big Rainbow, a new “Big” landmark, has been erected at a temporary home at Sydney Overseas Passenger Terminal, before it travels to its new regional location, in the hope of bringing awareness […]

She Entered With Only Two Weeks In The Industry, But Summer Treseder Took Out The Top Spot In The Young Lions Media Category
  • Advertising
  • Media

She Entered With Only Two Weeks In The Industry, But Summer Treseder Took Out The Top Spot In The Young Lions Media Category

Entries are open for the 2022 TikTok Young Lions competition, and to celebrate we’re sitting down with winners from previous years to pick their brains. This time we’re with the ‘super competitive Aries,’ Summer Treseder, who reigned supreme in the 2020 Young Lions Media category. Treseder, a strategy executive at Initiative, had only been in […]

Jessica Miles of IAS Talks Social Media Ads, Fake News & Advertising In The Metaverse
  • Advertising
  • Technology

Jessica Miles of IAS Talks Social Media Ads, Fake News & Advertising In The Metaverse

Last week, Integral Ad Science (IAS) launched the Australian edition of its Social Ads and Consumer Perception study, which explored social media usage trends and how consumers interact with social media ads. The report was based on a survey of over 500 Aussies, and featured some interesting insights into how everyday people perceive ads on […]