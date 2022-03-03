VMLY&R Announces Raft Of New Hires Across Key Australian Offices

VMLY&R has announced 14 new hires across its Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney offices, including four senior roles in strategy, creative, experience design and business management, following the agency’s strong start to 2022.

“We’ve had a fantastic start to 2022, with exciting expansion of several client partnerships and new business wins in Auckland, Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and Wellington,” said VMLY&R Australia and New Zealand CEO, Thomas Tearle.

“We’ve taken this opportunity to both invest in our team and to add to our capability with these new appointments. Steve, Erin, Vanessa and Franc bring exceptional talent and more importantly are just awesome humans who’ll take us towards the next stage in our journey. I’m so pleased to welcome them to VMLY&R Australia and New Zealand.”

Award winning experience designer, Steve Mair (featured image, far left), joins VMLY&R Brisbane as head of customer experience. For over 20 years, Mair has been delivering work for clients across the government, finance, pharmaceutical, health and tech sectors. He has won awards both nationally and internationally, including BADC, AIMIA awards, Cannes Lions, Effies, and a best of show at the digital w3 awards.

“I have been impressed by the work produced by VMLY&R in Australia and New Zealand over the past couple of years. I can’t wait to join the rapidly growing team and continue building connected experiences for brands across the region,” said Mair.

Erin Hunter (centre, left) joins the team as Australia and New Zealand business director, where she will be responsible for developing and executing commerce strategy and plans for key clients.

Hunter joins VMLY&R from MKTG, where she led the shopper and experiential offering, working with brands across FMCG, Pharma and Beverage sectors.

Hunter also brings experience in the diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) spaces, having worked with organisations such as R U OK? And Black Dog Institute.

Vanessa Tout (far right) joins as client services director for VMLY&R’s Melbourne office. This strategic hire comes as the agency invests in bolstering its CX skills.