VMLY&R Announces Raft Of New Hires Across Key Australian Offices
VMLY&R has announced 14 new hires across its Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney offices, including four senior roles in strategy, creative, experience design and business management, following the agency’s strong start to 2022.
“We’ve had a fantastic start to 2022, with exciting expansion of several client partnerships and new business wins in Auckland, Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and Wellington,” said VMLY&R Australia and New Zealand CEO, Thomas Tearle.
“We’ve taken this opportunity to both invest in our team and to add to our capability with these new appointments. Steve, Erin, Vanessa and Franc bring exceptional talent and more importantly are just awesome humans who’ll take us towards the next stage in our journey. I’m so pleased to welcome them to VMLY&R Australia and New Zealand.”
Award winning experience designer, Steve Mair (featured image, far left), joins VMLY&R Brisbane as head of customer experience. For over 20 years, Mair has been delivering work for clients across the government, finance, pharmaceutical, health and tech sectors. He has won awards both nationally and internationally, including BADC, AIMIA awards, Cannes Lions, Effies, and a best of show at the digital w3 awards.
“I have been impressed by the work produced by VMLY&R in Australia and New Zealand over the past couple of years. I can’t wait to join the rapidly growing team and continue building connected experiences for brands across the region,” said Mair.
Erin Hunter (centre, left) joins the team as Australia and New Zealand business director, where she will be responsible for developing and executing commerce strategy and plans for key clients.
Hunter joins VMLY&R from MKTG, where she led the shopper and experiential offering, working with brands across FMCG, Pharma and Beverage sectors.
Hunter also brings experience in the diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) spaces, having worked with organisations such as R U OK? And Black Dog Institute.
Vanessa Tout (far right) joins as client services director for VMLY&R’s Melbourne office. This strategic hire comes as the agency invests in bolstering its CX skills.
Tout boasts over 15 years’ experience working at agencies in the UK, Australia and New Zealand including Isobar and Digitas. She brings with her a wealth of knowledge and expertise in digital transformation strategies, marketing campaigns and brand and commerce platforms.
Finally, VMLY&R Brisbane group account director, François-Xavier Hafner (centre, right) joins the team from CHE Proximity, where he spent over three years leading work for AGL and La Trobe university.
Prior to this, Hafner worked at several London agencies, including Grey, Havas and BBH, where he won the Creative Grand Prix for Audi ‘Clowns’.
The other ten roles span production, social, account management, user experience, technology and creative sectors.
Please login with linkedin to commentVMLY&R
Latest News
Does Adland Rain On Mardi Gras’ Parade?
If there's a brand that's always stood by the Mardi Gras it's $2 shops for selling glitter, fairy wings & feather boas.
“Peak Cringe”: Mark Zuckerberg’s Sister Goes Full Dag In Crypto Twitter Video
Randi proves she's the 'black sheep' of the Zuckerberg family with odd crypto ad, beating out brother Mark to the title.
Tinder Australia Launches The “Big Rainbow Project” To Connect With The Regional LGBTQIA+ Community
In a larger-than-life show of support for the regional LGBTQIA+ community, Tinder has unveiled its latest Australian initiative, the Big Rainbow Project. The Big Rainbow, a new “Big” landmark, has been erected at a temporary home at Sydney Overseas Passenger Terminal, before it travels to its new regional location, in the hope of bringing awareness […]
ABC’S Q&A Gets Even More Political With Host Stan Grant Punting A Putin Supporter From The Audience!
Stan Grant confirms there's no effing about on his watch as Putin-posturing audience member cops marching orders.
Thursday TV Wrap: Celebrity Gogglebox Wins Entertainment Proving The Power Of Good Clean Fun With 571,000 Viewers
10 staff up the Harlequin in Pyrmont this afternoon after network nabs itself a win with Celebrity Gogglebox.
American Express Launches Uplifting “Express Yourself” Campaign For Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras
B&T's sure the old gold Amex will be getting a stiff workout at Saturday's post-parade Mardi Gras party.
Neighbours Is Ending! So Now Let’s Pray Charlene (Kylie Minogue) Returns For The Finale!
It's a sad day for Aussie drama with the end of Neighbours. Wouldn't have happened if you'd stopped watching in 1994.
JCDecaux’s Sam Noble Joins Shopper As Group Sales Manager
Outdoor specialist Sam Noble joins Shopper. Is still refusing to go camping, however.
UnLtd’s Annual Big Clash Sees Adland Hitting Sixes For A Good Cause
The annual UnLtd charity cricket match is the perfect way to discover hyper competitive adlanders with anger issues.
Hamish Macdonald On Mardi Gras, Diversity & Social Media
Hamish Macdonald is one of those people who's in the news as much as he makes the news. Sort of a nicer Karl Stefanovic.
Carat Launches Campaign For SA Health To Tackle Indigenous Smoking Rates
B&T finds smoking utterly repulsive. Well, maybe not at 4am and then only after bludging other people's.
KISS’ Gene Simmons (Somewhat Strangely) Stars In New Work For Clems Sydney & TABtouch
This is a perfect example of how sticky notes on the wall at the concept stage look nothing like the final result.
She Entered With Only Two Weeks In The Industry, But Summer Treseder Took Out The Top Spot In The Young Lions Media Category
Entries are open for the 2022 TikTok Young Lions competition, and to celebrate we’re sitting down with winners from previous years to pick their brains. This time we’re with the ‘super competitive Aries,’ Summer Treseder, who reigned supreme in the 2020 Young Lions Media category. Treseder, a strategy executive at Initiative, had only been in […]
News Corp Announces $1 Million Flood Relief Package For Affected Communities
News Corp does the right thing with $1 million flood relief package. Lachlan not offering to help with any sandbagging.
Do Marketers Play It Too Safe These Days? We Asked Five Top Aussie CMOs
Have you used the same Russian meerkats in your ads for the past 25 years? Could you be at risk of playing it safe?
UM Australia Announces Key Leadership Promotions
There appears to be more jockeying over at UM this morning than the starting gate at Flemington for race seven.
Celebrate International Women’s Day By Attending Val Morgan’s & POPSUGAR’s Unstoppable Panel
Does your International Women's Day plans primarily consist of a Gloria Gaynor marathon? Improve things markedly here.
Jessica Miles of IAS Talks Social Media Ads, Fake News & Advertising In The Metaverse
Last week, Integral Ad Science (IAS) launched the Australian edition of its Social Ads and Consumer Perception study, which explored social media usage trends and how consumers interact with social media ads. The report was based on a survey of over 500 Aussies, and featured some interesting insights into how everyday people perceive ads on […]
Grant & Chezzi Denyer Launch New Podcast Season With NOVA Entertainment
Don't just get all your Grant Denyer news via New Idea when you can now enjoy Grant and wife Chezzi aurally
DDB & Ryvalmedia Top Agency Rankings In Rather Slow January
January proved to be the month for overeating & hating Novak Djokovic, as data showed there were few new business wins.
Rosemary Health Play For Laughs (& Rock) In Debut Work From Milk + Honey United
Need some Friday fun? Why not try this ad or even try the pub's $12 Tooheys New jug offer.
Capital Brewing Partners With The GWS Giants
Expecting big things from the GWS Giants this season? Here's hoping they stay away from the sponsor's products.
Youngbloods Expands Into SA, Announces New Senior Appointments
We might not always understand their music, but B&T's always happy to plug the great work of Youngbloods.
“Unnecessary”: EA Sports Removes Russian Teams & Players From FIFA & NHL Games
With the Russians being kicked out of the world's sporting tournaments we'll be forced to go back booing the Kiwis.
Mitch Churi On Radio, Representation & Partying With Dua Lipa
Mitch Churi spends so much of this interview name dropping, B&T barely mentioned the time we met MAFS' Nasser Sultan.
IPG’s Initiative Expands Parental Leave Policy, Introduces Maternity Masterclass Study Program
Initiative announces its Maternity Masterclass for staff which hopefully doesn't begin with "when a man loves a woman".
MFA Launches DE&I Strategy With Three-Year Plan
MFA unveils DE&I strategy with three-year plan. Possibly two-and-a-half if they get their shit together.
Telstra Looking To Purchase Large Stake In Fetch TV
In what would appear to be good news for Fetch's current three subscribers, Australia's biggest telco is circling.
“For They Hold The Very Seeds Of Life Itself!” Testicles Take Pride Of Place In Slightly NSFW Campaign For Undies Brand
If there was ever a rulebook to making men's underpants ads its three chapters would include balls, abs & David Beckham.
TGA Cracks Down On Influencers Slinging Medications, Vitamins & Sunscreens
Therapeutic Goods Administration set to clampdown on influencers. Particularly the ones administering therapeutic goods.