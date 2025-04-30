VML & Thinkerbell Clean Up At The 2025 Asia Pacific WARC Awards

WARC has announced the Gold, Silver and Bronze winners for the 2025 Asia Pacific Awards, honouring marketing and strategic effectiveness.

“This year’s winners aren’t just clever – they’re cultural brewers crafting impact. Sharp insights, fermented with hyper-local creative solutions, brewed into masterpieces rooted in tradition yet tackling today’s problems”, said Matt Che, jury chair, WARC Awards Asia-Pacific & chief marketing officer, Budweiser, APAC. The jury was not just inspired – Asia’s rewriting the playbook, and we were all taking notes!”

The Gold, Silver and Bronze winners are:

Brand Purpose category:

Silver

Vaseline transition body lotion · Vaseline · Ogilvy, Singapore · Singapore

Business-to-Business category:

Silver

Re-engineering agriculture to make farms a level playing field · Lay’s · Leo, Mumbai · India

Channel Pioneer category:

Gold

Fitchix · Honest Eggs Co · Melbourne / VML, Sydney · Australia

Bronze

Bronze Flipkart hijack · Flipkart · Leo, Mumbai · India

Cultural Impact category:

Silver

Good Tings – How 2degrees expanded its fight to make New Zealand a fairer place to live · 2degrees · TBWA\New Zealand, Auckland · New Zealand

Period science for moms · P&G Whisper · Leo, Mumbai · India

Customer Experience category:

Silver

My Birthday Song · Mondelez India · Ogilvy, Mumbai · India

Bronze

Virtual Pro · Rip Curl · VML, Sydney · Australia

Instant Impact category:

Gold

How XXXX turned “The Pride of Queensland” to gold · XXXX · Thinkerbell, Sydney · Australia

Bronze

How uniting generations saw Australian Lamb enjoy results for the ages · Meat and Livestock Australia · The Monkeys | Accenture Song, Sydney Australia

Never eat dirt again · Uber · Special, Sydney · Australia

The launch of GoMo databank · GoMo · Publicis Chemistry, Singapore · Singapore

Long-term Growth category:

Silver

Stickman · PAK’nSAVE · FCB New Zealand, Auckland · New Zealand

Bronze

How the unofficial state of the nation saw Australian lamb leap to new heights · Meat and Livestock Australia · The Monkeys | Accenture Song, Sydney · Australia

Get almost almost anything · Uber Eats · Special, Sydney · Australia

Partnerships & Sponsorships category:

Gold

How Spotify created an artist movement to make India pay for music · Spotify · Leo, Mumbai · India

Strategic Thinking category:

Gold

Growing IKEA by shifting India’s lens on home furnishing · IKEA · Leo, Mumbai · India

Silver

Australia’s second car · Carshare · Special, Sydney · Australia

Bronze

The underdog that redefined the LCC category · Scoot · VML, Singapore · Singapore

Use of Data category:

Gold