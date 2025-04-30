VML & Thinkerbell Clean Up At The 2025 Asia Pacific WARC Awards

WARC has announced the Gold, Silver and Bronze winners for the 2025 Asia Pacific Awards, honouring marketing and strategic effectiveness.
“This year’s winners aren’t just clever – they’re cultural brewers crafting impact. Sharp insights, fermented with hyper-local creative solutions, brewed into masterpieces rooted in tradition yet tackling today’s problems”, said Matt Che, jury chair, WARC Awards Asia-Pacific & chief marketing officer, Budweiser, APAC. The jury was not just inspired – Asia’s rewriting the playbook, and we were all taking notes!”
The Gold, Silver and Bronze winners are:
Brand Purpose category:
Silver
- Vaseline transition body lotion · Vaseline · Ogilvy, Singapore · Singapore
Business-to-Business category:
Silver
- Re-engineering agriculture to make farms a level playing field · Lay’s · Leo, Mumbai · India
Channel Pioneer category:
Gold
- Fitchix · Honest Eggs Co · Melbourne / VML, Sydney · Australia
Bronze
- Flipkart hijack · Flipkart · Leo, Mumbai · India
Cultural Impact category:
Silver
- Good Tings – How 2degrees expanded its fight to make New Zealand a fairer place to live · 2degrees · TBWA\New Zealand, Auckland · New Zealand
- Period science for moms · P&G Whisper · Leo, Mumbai · India
Customer Experience category:
Silver
- My Birthday Song · Mondelez India · Ogilvy, Mumbai · India
Bronze
- Virtual Pro · Rip Curl · VML, Sydney · Australia
Instant Impact category:
Gold
- How XXXX turned “The Pride of Queensland” to gold · XXXX · Thinkerbell, Sydney · Australia
Bronze
- How uniting generations saw Australian Lamb enjoy results for the ages · Meat and Livestock Australia · The Monkeys | Accenture Song, Sydney Australia
- Never eat dirt again · Uber · Special, Sydney · Australia
- The launch of GoMo databank · GoMo · Publicis Chemistry, Singapore · Singapore
Long-term Growth category:
Silver
- Stickman · PAK’nSAVE · FCB New Zealand, Auckland · New Zealand
Bronze
- How the unofficial state of the nation saw Australian lamb leap to new heights · Meat and Livestock Australia · The Monkeys | Accenture Song, Sydney · Australia
- Get almost almost anything · Uber Eats · Special, Sydney · Australia
Partnerships & Sponsorships category:
Gold
- How Spotify created an artist movement to make India pay for music · Spotify · Leo, Mumbai · India
Strategic Thinking category:
Gold
- Growing IKEA by shifting India’s lens on home furnishing · IKEA · Leo, Mumbai · India
Silver
- Australia’s second car · Carshare · Special, Sydney · Australia
Bronze
- The underdog that redefined the LCC category · Scoot · VML, Singapore · Singapore
Use of Data category:
Gold
- Turf Finder · Gatorade · Leo, Mumbai, India · India