VML Sydney & Deloitte Digital Melbourne Shortlisted For Spikes Asia Innovation Category Gongs

B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



VML Sydney and Deloitte Digital Melbourne have been shortlisted for the Spikes Asia Innovation awards alongside agencies from Japan, South Korea and even Germany.

Deloitte Digital was shortlisted for its “Meal Vision” campaign for the Compass Group while VML is up for its “Hear Gear” campaign for Colgate.

VML was also nominated for the B&T Award for Diversity for the campaign.

Competing with VML in the Applied Innovation category are:

  • “AIZOME ULTRA™ – AN INNOVATIVE METHOD TO CREATE TEXTILES WITH LASTING HEALTH BENEFITS,” AIZOME, SERVICEPLAN, Munich, Germany.
  • “GUIDE PLAY,” JBL, BLKJ HAVAS, Singapore
  • “THE EVERYTHING BOOK,” VEDANTU, DENTSU CREATIVE, Gurgaon, India.
  • “SHELLMET,” KOUSHI CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., TBWA\HAKUHODO INC., Tokyo, Japan.
  • “RANGER BUDDIES QUEST,” MANDAI WILDLIFE RESERVE, MEDIA.MONKS, Singapore / PICO ART INTERNATIONAL, Singapore.

Deloitte Digital are competing against Droga5’s “GAMMA WAVE SOUND” in the Innovative Technology category.




Deloitte VML

