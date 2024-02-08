VML Retains Monash Uni’s Creative

Following a competitive pitch process, Monash University has re-appointed its longstanding creative services partner, VML. It will also expand its relationship with WPP to include paid media planning and buying and social strategy.

Effective from January 2024, the strengthened partnership will be led by VML, which will oversee creative, paid media and social scopes of work through a newly formed Team IMPACT integrated model, powered by WPP. Specialist capability will be provided by GroupM, Wavemaker and Hill+Knowlton.

“After seven years of partnership with VML, we were blown away by the fresh thinking and the quality of Team IMPACT’s proposition,” said Fabian Marrone, chief marketing, admissions and communications officer and vice-president, Monash University.

Vanessa Tout, managing partner of VML Melbourne and Jake Barrow, ECD of Sydney and Melbourne

“Looking ahead, we are excited to continue to amplify Monash’s brand growth across our paid, owned and earned ecosystem. We are confident Team IMPACT will deliver against our strategic objectives in a challenging economic climate.”

Jake Barrow, croup ECD, VML Melbourne and Sydney, said, “We know change is constant and, like Monash, we refuse to settle for the status quo. So when the opportunity came up to not only defend, but also expand our relationship – we leapt at it.

“Having collaborated with Monash University to create and embed the ‘Change It’ brand platform since 2016, we’re excited by the opportunity to continue delivering game-changing work and push the boundaries of university brand building.”

Vanessa Tout, managing partner VML Melbourne added, “Our entire team is incredibly proud of this win. We’ve evolved our strategic and creative approach as well as our connected agency operating model, which will create more value for Monash by having a single centre of gravity across all workstreams.

“Being able to work hand in glove with Wavemaker and H+K as an integrated team means we’ll be levelling up the quality of our work, driving brand growth and cut-through in different and innovative ways. VML is honoured to play the lead agency role in Team IMPACT and we’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Monash.”

Working together, Monash University and VML have won more than 90 creative awards for strategic brand building and thought leadership marketing campaigns. In 2023, Monash University ranked #54 and #42 internationally in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings and QS World University Rankings, respectively